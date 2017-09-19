Belgium awaits UEFA move on Brussels stadium for Euro 2020

501.5
By The Associated Press September 19, 2017 11:28 am 09/19/2017 11:28am
GENEVA (AP) — Belgium’s football leaders say they are realistic about persuading UEFA to keep Brussels as a 2020 European Championship host city despite delays in building a stadium.

Belgian federation secretary general Koen de Brabander says: “We still believe, but we are realistic that it’s depending on other parties.”

UEFA’s executive committee can decide to replace the troubled 60,000-capacity Eurostadium project at a meeting Wednesday.

Wales, which UEFA overlooked when choosing hosts in 2014, and France are two options to step in for a tournament being played in 13 different countries.

The Belgian federation met last week with UEFA, local lawmakers and Ghelamco, the construction firm which will own the stadium and has submitted fresh planning documents.

De Brabander says the venue is needed even if Euro 2020 deadlines are missed.

