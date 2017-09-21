201.5
Belgian lawyer says Jewish Museum suspect may have tumor

By The Associated Press September 21, 2017 9:43 am 09/21/2017 09:43am
Lawyers for Mehdi Nemmouche, a French suspect in the Brussels Jewish museum attack, Henri Laquay, center, and Sebastien Courtoy, right, speak with the media at the Palace of Justice in Brussels on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Mehdi Nemmouche, who is suspected of shooting dead four people at the Jewish Museum in Brussels on May 24, 2014, has complained to his lawyers that his health is deteriorating in custody. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

BRUSSELS (AP) — The lawyer of a Frenchman accused of shooting dead four people at a Jewish Museum in Belgium says his client may have a brain tumor and is being denied medical treatment.

Mehdi Nemmouche is suspected of coolly gunning down the four with an assault weapon in the Brussels museum in May 2014. He has been in solitary confinement without trial for three years.

Lawyer Sebastien Courtoy said Thursday that a medical expert believes Nemmouche should have medical tests and scans. Courtoy said his client is going blind and deaf but that the prison is refusing treatment.

Courtoy said Nemmouche is incapable of attending or following a trial. No trial is likely before September 2018.

He said: “There won’t be a Nemmouche trial. There’ll be a sham Nemmouche trial.”

Topics:
