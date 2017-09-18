501.5
Belgian champion Anderlecht fires Weiler after poor start

By The Associated Press September 18, 2017 10:26 am 09/18/2017 10:26am
ANDERLECHT, Belgium (AP) — Belgian champion Anderlecht has parted company with coach Rene Weiler following a disappointing start to the season.

The Swiss coach led Anderlecht to the Belgian title and the quarterfinals of the Europa League last season in his first year in charge but the club has won only two of its seven league games so far.

Anderlecht was also beaten 3-0 by Bayern Munich in its opening Champions League group game last week. It leaves the team third in a group that also includes Paris Saint-Germain and Celtic.

Anderlecht says it “thanks Rene Weiler for his commitment, his services and his professionalism.”

