Bayern lets 2-goal lead slip at home, draws with Wolfsburg

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich let a two-goal lead slip at home in the Bundesliga as it was held by struggling Wolfsburg to 2-2 on Friday.

First-half goals from Robert Lewandowski and Arjen Robben counted for little as Bayern dropped points for the second time in six games following a lackluster performance.

New Wolfsburg coach Martin Schmidt celebrated as if his side won. Schmidt, who replaced the sacked Andries Jonker on Monday, has claimed two points from his two games in charge, but his side showed marked improvement from his predecessor’s.

“He tried to bring life back into us as a team, and you saw that,” goal-scorer Daniel Didavi said.

Schmidt handed a Bundesliga debut to 18-year-old defender Gian-Luca Itter, who had the formidable task of stopping Robben.

Wolfsburg worked hard, winning challenges, closing down space, and Bayern made a sluggish start.

The breakthrough came after half an hour when referee Christian Dingert pointed to the penalty spot when Lewandowski went down under light contact from Marcel Tisserand. Lewandowski duly sent Koen Casteels the wrong way to score.

Robben made it 2-0 before the break with the aid of a deflection from Rafinha.

Maximilian Arnold pulled one back 10 minutes into the second half with a free kick that reserve ‘keeper Sven Ulreich flapped at with one hand instead of catching.

“Ulle was more annoyed than anyone. But such a mistake won’t knock him back,” Bayern defender Mats Hummels said of the goalkeeper, playing in place of the injured Manuel Neuer.

“Unfortunately we let Wolfsburg back in the game. At 2-1 we wanted and had chances. But we weren’t coordinated.”

Robben fired wide when he had only the goalkeeper to beat, and Bayern was to rue the miss when Paul Verhaegh crossed for Didavi to score with a glancing header in off the far post with seven minutes remaining.

