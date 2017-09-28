201.5
Barcelona faces 3rd-tier Murcia in last 32 of Copa del Rey

By The Associated Press September 28, 2017 8:56 am 09/28/2017 08:56am
Barcelona's Lionel Messi, number 10, celebrates with team mates after an own goal by Sporting's Sebastian Coates during a Champions League, Group D soccer match between Sporting CP and FC Barcelona at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Wednesday Sept. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

MADRID (AP) — Defending champion Barcelona will play third-division Murcia in the last 32 of the Copa del Rey.

Thursday’s draw also pitted Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid against third-tier clubs. Madrid faces Fuenlabrada and Atletico plays Elche.

The first leg is in October.

Three-time defending champion Barcelona won last year’s tournament in a final against Alaves, which plays fellow top-tier side Getafe.

Top-tier clubs Celta Vigo and Eibar also meet, as do Deportivo La Coruna and Las Palmas, and Girona and Levante.

Sevilla plays third-division club Cartagena.

