501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Baby panda born in…

Baby panda born in France celebrates 1st month anniversary

By The Associated Press September 4, 2017 5:06 am 09/04/2017 05:06am
Share

PARIS (AP) — Officials at a French zoo say a baby panda born last month can now drink without a feeding bottle and weighs more than one kilogram.

Mother Huan Huan gave birth to twins at Beauval Zoo south of Paris — the first-ever panda birth in France — but one of the babies died soon after childbirth.

Photos released Monday by the zoo show the mother cuddling the surviving male cub, which measures 33.5 centimeters (13 inches) and now features black patches. The cub, which has not been named, is weighing 1150 grams, compared to 142 grams when he was born.

Huan Huan was artificially inseminated from partner Yuan Zi, both of whom are at Beauval on a 10-year loan from China.

French first lady Brigitte Macron is the baby panda’s godmother.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Europe News Latest News Life & Style Living News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Days after Harvey, flooding devastation continues

Nearly a week after Harvey crashed into the Texas coastline, the Houston area is beginning its slow recovery from the storm's catastrophic damage. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?