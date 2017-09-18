501.5
Austria: Girl stabbed to death, police say by her brother

Austria: Girl stabbed to death, police say by her brother

By The Associated Press September 18, 2017 12:38 pm 09/18/2017 12:38pm
VIENNA (AP) — Police in Austria say a 14-year-old girl from Afghanistan has been stabbed to death and that her 18-year-old brother has confessed to the slaying.

Petra Mandl of Vienna’s Youth and Family Offices says the girl had been living in a city-run crisis center run since last week after leaving home because she felt “confined to the apartment.”

Mandl tells the Austria Press Agency that the victim’s brother allegedly followed her as she made her way to school on Monday, trapping her in a courtyard and stabbed her repeatedly.

Neither of the siblings is being identified in keeping with Austrian confidentiality laws.

