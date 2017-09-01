501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Austria: Coalition partner takes…

Austria: Coalition partner takes other to court over ‘lies’

By The Associated Press September 1, 2017 5:12 am 09/01/2017 05:12am
Share

VIENNA (AP) — Austria’s Social Democratic Party is going to court over a comment made by the head of its government coalition partner, saying he lied when he said that the Social Democrats accepted a large donation in campaigning ahead of October national elections.

The move against Sebastian Kurz of the center-right People’s Party comes after Kurz said during a TV discussion that the Social Democrats were given 100,000 euros (nearly $120,000) from a backer as part of what he said was murky campaign funding.

Social Democratic Party official Georg Nedermuhlbichler told the Austria Press Agency on Friday that his party is taking legal action because Kurz “remains silent about the lies that he spread.”

Snap elections were called for October after the two parties acknowledged that they no longer could work together.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
2016 Election News Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Floodwaters overtake Houston

Forty inches of rain has fallen over Houston with more to come as levees and dams gave way, adding to the catastrophic flooding.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?