APNewsBreak: US nixes proposal to let Turkey guards buy guns

By The Associated Press September 18, 2017 12:41 pm 09/18/2017 12:41pm
In this Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 photo made available Monday, Sept 18, 2017, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, acknowledges supporters as he arrives at his hotel in New York. Erdogan is in New York for the United Nations General Assembly. (Presidency Press Service, Pool Photo via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump administration is withdrawing a proposal to let Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s security guards buy $1.2 million in U.S.-made weapons following violence against protesters during Erdogan’s visit to Washington this spring.

A congressional official says the State Department has formally withdrawn its notification to Congress of the planned sale. The official wasn’t authorized to discuss the issue publicly and demanded anonymity.

Earlier this year, the administration told Congress it planned to allow New Hampshire gunmaker Sig Sauer to sell the weapons, which include hundreds of semi-automatic handguns and ammunition. The weapons would have gone to an intermediary in Turkey for use by Erdogan’s presidential security forces.

Nineteen people including 15 identified as Turkish security officials have been indicted by a U.S. grand jury for attacking protesters in May.

