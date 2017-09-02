501.5
AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

By The Associated Press September 2, 2017 3:30 am 09/02/2017 03:30am
Evacuees wade down a flooded section of Interstate 610 as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston. The storm brought five straight days of rain totaling close to 52 inches (1.3 meters), the heaviest tropical downpour ever recorded in the continental U.S. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes nursing home residents in Texas waiting for rescue in a flooded common room; Rohingya refugees crossing into Bangladesh; and Athens’ Acropolis hill illuminated at twilight.

This gallery contains photos from the week of Aug. 26-Sept. 1, 2017.

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

