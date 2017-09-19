201.5
AP Interview: Lavrov hints US-Russia ‘Tit-for-tat’ could end

By The Associated Press September 19, 2017 9:54 pm 09/19/2017 09:54pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is saying he heard positive news in President Donald Trump’s United Nations address: “that the U.S. would not impose its way of life on others.”

Lavrov said the remark by Trump at the General Assembly on Tuesday was “very welcome” and something “we haven’t heard from an American leader for a very long time.” Lavrov spoke in an interview with The Associated Press after his meeting late Tuesday with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Lavrov blamed Obama for the collapse in relations between Moscow and Washington. The U.S. enacted a series of steps against the Russian and Russian diplomats in December, including new sanctions and expelling 35 Russian diplomats, over alleged interference in U.S. elections. That led to other expulsions by Russia in retaliation.

