501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » American stars Morgan, Rapinoe…

American stars Morgan, Rapinoe donating salaries to charity

By The Associated Press September 14, 2017 10:06 am 09/14/2017 10:06am
Share

LONDON (AP) — World Cup winners Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe are donating 1 percent of their salaries to soccer charities.

The Americans are the first female players to join the Common Goal movement started by Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata, who is encouraging players to pledge 1 percent of their pay to charities.

Morgan says “as the global profile of women’s football continues to grow, players like myself and Megan will have an increasing number of opportunities to use our status for good.”

In a statement, Mata thanks the American teammates for showing “courage to stand up and bring the movement” to the United States.

The Berlin-based streetfootballworld organization is collecting the funds.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Celebrity News Entertainment News Europe News Latest News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

13 best universities in the DC area

U.S. News and World Report ranked more than 200 universities around the country based on academic performance as well as faculty and financial resources. Find out which area universities were nationally ranked.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?