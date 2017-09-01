2018 World Cup Qualifying Glance

All Times EDT NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN FINAL ROUND Top three teams qualify Fourth-place team advances to playoff against Asia fifth-place team GP W D L GF GA Pts Mexico 6 4 2 0 9 2 14 Costa Rica 6 3 2 1 9 4 11 United States 6 2 2 2 11 8 8 Panama 6 1 4 1 4 4 7 Honduras 6 1 2 3 6 14 5 Trinidad 6 1 0 5 3 10 3 Friday, Sept. 1 At Harrison, N.J.

United States vs. Costa Rica, 6:55 p.m.

At Couva, Trinidad

Trinidad and Tobago vs. Honduras, 8 p.m.

At Mexico City

Mexico vs. Panama, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 5 At San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Honduras vs. United States, 5:36 p.m.

At Panama City

Panama vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 10:05 p.m.

At San Jose, Costa Rica

Costa Rica vs. Mexico, 10:05 p.m.

EUROPE Winners qualify Top eight second-place teams advance to European playoffs GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts France 7 5 1 1 15 5 16 Sweden 7 4 1 2 14 7 13 Bulgaria 7 4 0 3 12 14 12 Netherlands 7 3 1 3 13 10 10 Belarus 7 1 2 4 4 12 5 Luxembourg 7 1 1 5 7 17 4 Thursday, Aug. 31 At Sofia, Bulgaria

Bulgaria 3, Sweden 2

At Saint-Denis, France

France 4, Netherlands 0

At Luxembourg

Luxembourg 1, Belarus 0

Sunday, Sept. 3 At Borisov, Belarus

Belarus vs. Sweden, Noon

At Amsterdam

Netherlands vs. Bulgaria, Noon

At Toulouse, France

France vs. Luxembourg, 2:45 p.m.

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Switzerland 7 7 0 0 15 3 21 Portugal 7 6 0 1 27 4 18 Hungary 7 3 1 3 11 8 10 Faeroe Islands 7 1 2 4 3 15 5 Andorra 7 1 1 5 2 16 4 Latvia 7 1 0 6 3 15 3 Thursday, Aug. 31 At Budapest, Hungary

Hungary 3, Latvia 1

At Porto, Portugal

Portugal 5, Faeroe Islands 1

At St. Gallen, Switzerland

Switzerland 3, Andorra 0

Sunday, Sept. 3 At Torshavn, Faeroe Islands

Faeroe Islands vs. Andorra, Noon

At Budapest, Hungary

Hungary vs. Portugal, 2:45 p.m.

At Riga, Latvia

Latvia vs. Switzerland. 2:45 p.m.

GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts Germany 7 7 0 0 29 2 21 Northern Ireland 7 5 1 1 14 2 16 Czech Republic 7 2 3 2 10 7 9 Norway 7 2 1 4 8 10 7 Azerbaijan 7 2 1 4 3 11 7 San Marino 7 0 0 7 1 33 0 Friday, Sept. 1 At Prague

Germany 2, Czech Repubic 1

At Oslo

Norway 2, Azerbaijan 0

At Serravalle, San Marino

Northern Ireland 3, San Marino 0

Monday, Sept. 4 At Baku, Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan vs. San Marino, Noon

At Stuttgart, Germany

Germany vs. Norway, 2:45 p.m.

At Belfast, Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland vs. Czech Republic, 2:45 p.m.

GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts Serbia 6 3 3 0 13 7 12 Ireland 6 3 3 0 8 4 12 Wales 6 1 5 0 9 5 8 Austria 6 2 2 2 9 8 8 Georgia 6 0 3 3 6 10 3 Moldova 6 0 2 4 4 15 2 Saturday, Sept. 2 At Tblisi, Georgia

Georgia vs. Ireland, Noon

At Belgrade, Serbia

Serbia vs. Moldova, Noon

At Cardiff, Wales

Wales vs. Austria, 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 5 At Vienna

Austria vs. Georgia, 2:45 p.m.

At Dublin

Ireland vs. Serbia, 2:45 p.m.

At Chisinau, Moldova

Moldova vs. Wales, 2:45 p.m.

GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts Poland 7 5 1 1 15 11 16 Montenegro 7 4 1 2 17 7 13 Denmark 7 4 1 2 14 6 13 Romania 7 2 3 2 8 7 9 Armenia 7 2 0 5 7 15 6 Kazakhstan 7 0 2 5 4 19 2 Friday, Sept. 1 At Astana, Kazakhstan

Montenegro 3, Kazakhstan 0

At Copenhagen, Denmark

Denmark 4, Poland 0

At Bucharest, Romania

Romania 1, Armenia 0

Monday, Sept. 4 At Yerevan, Armenia

Armenia vs. Denmark, Noon

At Podgorica, Montenegro

Montenegro vs. Romania, 2:45 p.m.

At Warsaw, Poland

Poland vs. Kazakhstan, 2:45 p.m.

GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts England 7 5 2 0 14 2 17 Slovakia 7 5 0 2 13 4 15 Scotland 7 3 2 2 12 10 11 Slovenia 7 3 2 3 6 4 11 Lithuania 7 1 2 4 6 14 5 Malta 7 0 0 7 2 19 0 Friday, Sept. 1 At Vilnius, Lithuania

Scotland 3, Lithuania 0

At Ta’Qali, Malta

England 4, Malta 0

At Trnava, Slovakia

Slovakia 1, Slovenia 0

Monday, Sept. 4 At London

England vs. Slovakia, 2:45 p.m.

At Glasgow, Scotland

Scotland vs. Malta, 2:45 p.m.

At Ljubliana, Slovenia

Slovenia vs. Lithuania, 2:45 p.m.

GROUP G GP W D L GF GA Pts Spain 6 5 1 0 21 3 16 Italy 6 5 1 0 18 4 16 Albania 6 3 0 3 7 8 9 Israel 6 3 0 3 9 12 9 Macedonia 6 1 0 5 8 13 3 Liechtenstein 6 0 0 6 1 24 0 Saturday, Sept. 2 At Elbasan, Albania

Albania vs. Liechtenstein, Noon

At Haifa, Israel

Israel vs. Macedonia, 2:45 p.m.

At Madrid

Spain vs. Italy, 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 5 At Reggio Emilia, Italy

Italy vs. Israel, 2:45 p.m.

At Vaduz, Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein vs. Spain, 2:45 p.m.

At Mladost, Bulgaria

Macedonia vs. Albania, 2:45 p.m.

GROUP H GP W D L GF GA Pts Belgium 7 6 1 0 33 2 19 Greece 7 3 4 0 10 3 13 Bosnia-Herzegov. 7 3 2 2 15 8 11 Cyprus 7 3 1 3 8 11 10 Estonia 7 1 2 4 5 17 5 Gilbraltar 7 0 0 7 3 33 0 Thursday, Aug. 31 At Liege, Belgium

Belgium 9, Gibraltar 0

At Nicosia, Cyprus

Cyprus 3, Bosnia-Herzegovina 2

At Piraeus, Greece

Greece 0, Estonia 0

Sunday, Sept. 3 At Tallinn, Estonia

Estonia vs. Cyprus, Noon

At Faro, Portugal

Gibraltar vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, 2:45 p.m.

At Piraeus, Greece

Greece vs. Belgium, 2:45 p.m.

GROUP I GP W D L GF GA Pts Croatia 6 4 1 1 11 2 13 Iceland 6 4 1 1 9 6 13 Turkey 6 3 2 1 11 6 11 Ukraine 6 3 2 1 9 5 11 Finland 6 0 1 5 4 10 1 Kosovo 6 0 1 5 3 18 1 Saturday, Sept. 2 At Tampere, Finland

Finland vs. Iceland, Noon

At Zagreb, Croatia

Croatia vs. Kosovo, 2:45 p.m.

At Kharkov, Ukraine

Ukraine vs. Turkey, 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 5 At Reykjavik, Iceland

Iceland vs. Ukraine, 2:45 p.m.

At Shkoder, Albania

Kosovo vs. Finland, 2:45 p.m.

At Eskisehir, Turkey

Turkey vs. Croatia, 2:45 p.m.

SOUTH AMERICA Top four teams qualify Fifth place advances to playoff GP W D L GF GA Pts q-Brazil 15 11 3 1 37 10 36 Colombia 15 7 4 4 18 15 25 Uruguay 15 7 3 5 26 17 24 Chile 15 7 2 6 24 22 23 Argentina 15 6 5 4 15 14 23 Peru 15 6 3 6 24 24 21 Paraguay 15 6 3 6 16 21 21 Ecuador 15 6 2 7 23 22 20 Bolivia 15 3 1 11 12 33 12 Venezuela 15 1 4 10 17 34 7

q-qualified

Thursday, Aug. 31 At San Cristoval, Venezuela

Venezuela 0, Colombia 0, tie

At Santiago, Chile

Chile 0, Paraguay 3

At Montevideo, Uruguay

Uruguay 0, Argentina 0

At Porto Alegre, Brazil

Brazil 2, Ecuador 0

At Lima, Peru

Peru 2, Bolivia 1

Tuesday, Sept. 5 At La Paz, Bolivia

Bolivia vs. Chile, 4 p.m.

At Barranquila, Colombia

Colombia vs. Brazil, 4:30 p.m.

At Quito, Ecuador

Ecuador vs. Peru, 5 p.m.

At Asuncion, Paraguay

Paraguay vs. Uruguay, 7 p.m.

At Buenos Aires, Argentina

Argentina vs. Venezuela, 7:30 p.m.

ASIA THIRD ROUND Top two teams in each group qualify Third-place teams advance to playoff GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts q-Iran 9 6 3 0 8 0 21 South Korea 9 4 2 3 11 10 14 Syria 9 3 3 3 7 6 12 Uzbekistan 9 4 0 5 6 7 12 China 9 2 3 4 6 9 9 Qatar 9 2 1 6 7 13 7

q-qualified

Thursday, Aug. 31 At Wuhan, China

China 1, Uzbekistan 0

At Seoul, South Korea

South Korea 0, Iran 0

At Krubong, Malaysia

Syria 3, Qatar 1

Tuesday, Sept. 5 At Tehran, Iran

Iran vs. Syria, 11 a.m.

At Doha, Qatar

Qatar vs. China, 11 a.m.

At Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan vs. South Korea, 11 a.m.

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts q-Japan 9 6 2 1 17 6 20 Saudi Arabia 9 5 1 3 16 10 16 Australia 9 4 4 1 14 10 16 Utd Arab Emirates 9 4 1 4 10 12 13 Iraq 9 2 2 5 10 21 8 Thailand 9 0 2 7 5 22 2

q-qualified

Tuesday, Aug. 29 At Al Ain, United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates 2, Saudi Arabia 1

Thursday, Aug. 31 At Saitama, Japan

Japan 2, Australia 0

At Bangkok

Thailand 1, Iraq 2

Tuesday, Sept. 5 At Melbourne, Australia

Australia vs. Thailand, 5 a.m.

At Tehran, Iran

Iraq vs. United Arab Emirates, 8:10 a.m.

At Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia vs. Japan, 1:30 p.m.

AFRICA THIRD ROUND Double round robin Group winners qualify GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Tunisia 3 3 0 0 5 1 9 Congo 3 2 0 1 6 2 6 Guinea 3 1 0 2 4 6 3 Libya 3 0 0 3 2 8 0 Thursday, Aug. 31 At Conakry, Guinea

Guinea 3, Libya 2

Friday, Sept. 1 At Rades, Tunisia

Tunisia 2, Congo 1

Monday, Sept. 4 At Monastir, Tunisia

Libya vs. Guinea, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 5 At Kinshasha, Congo

Congo vs. Tunisia, 1:30 p.m.

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Nigeria 3 3 0 0 4 2 9 Cameroon 3 0 2 1 2 6 2 Zambia 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 Algeria 2 0 1 1 2 4 1 Friday, Sept. 1 At Uyo, Nigeria

Nigeria 4, Cameroon 0

Saturday, Sept. 2 At Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia vs. Algeria, 9 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 4 At Yaounde, Cameroon

Cameroon vs. Nigeria, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 5 At Blida, Algeria

Algeria vs. Zambia, 4:30 p.m.

GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts Morocco 3 1 2 0 6 0 5 Ivory Coast 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 Gabon 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 Mali 3 0 1 2 1 9 1 Friday, Sept. 1 At Rabat, Morocco

Morocco 6, Mali 0

Saturday, Sept. 2 At Libreville, Gabon

Gabon vs. Ivory Coast, Noon

Tuesday, Sept. 5 At Bouake, Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast vs. Gabon, 1:30 p.m.

At Bamako, Mali

Mali vs. Morocco, 3 p.m.

GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts Burkina Faso 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 South Africa 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 Senegal 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 Cape Verde 3 1 0 2 2 5 3 Friday, Sept. 1 At Praia, Cape Verde

Cape Verde 2, South Africa 1

Saturday, Sept. 2 At Dakar, Senegal

Senegal vs. Burkina Faso, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 5 At Durban, South Africa

South Africa vs. Cape Verde, 1 p.m.

At Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso vs. Senegal, 2 p.m.

GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts Uganda 3 2 1 0 2 0 7 Egypt 3 2 0 1 4 2 6 Ghana 3 0 2 1 1 3 2 Rep. of Congo 3 0 1 2 2 4 1 Thursday, Aug. 31 At Kampala, Uganda

Uganda 1, Egypt 0

Friday, Sept. 1 At Kumasi, Ghana

Ghana 1, Republic of Congo 1

Tuesday, Sept. 5 At Brazzaville, Republic of Congo

Republic of Congo vs. Ghana, 10:30 a.m.

At Alexandria, Egypt

Egypt vs. Uganda, 2 p.m.

OCEANIA FOURTH ROUND Home-and-home Winner advances to playoff against South America fifth-place team New Zealand vs. Solomon Islands Friday, Sept. 1 At Auckland, New Zealand

New Zealand 6, Solomon Islands 1

Tuesday, Sept. 5 At Honiara, Solomon Islands

Solomon Islands vs. New Zealand, 11 p.m. (Sept. 4)

