2018 World Cup Qualifying Glance

|NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA
|AND CARIBBEAN
|FINAL ROUND
|Top three teams qualify
|Fourth-place team advances to playoff
|against Asia fifth-place team
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|q-Mexico
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|2
|17
|Costa Rica
|7
|4
|2
|1
|11
|4
|14
|United States
|8
|2
|3
|3
|12
|11
|9
|Honduras
|8
|2
|3
|3
|9
|16
|9
|Panama
|7
|1
|4
|2
|4
|5
|7
|Trinidad
|7
|1
|0
|6
|4
|12
|3
q-qualified
|Friday, Sept. 1
|At Harrison, N.J.
Costa Rica 2, United States 0
Honduras 2, Trinidad and Tobago 1
Mexico 1, Panama 0
|Tuesday, Sept. 5
|At San Pedro Sula, Honduras
Honduras 1, United States 1, tie
Panama vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 10:05 p.m.
Costa Rica vs. Mexico, 10:05 p.m.
|EUROPE
|Winners qualify
|Top eight second-place teams advance to European playoffs
|GROUP A
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|France
|8
|5
|2
|1
|15
|5
|17
|Sweden
|8
|5
|1
|2
|18
|7
|16
|Netherlands
|8
|4
|1
|3
|16
|11
|13
|Bulgaria
|8
|4
|0
|4
|13
|17
|12
|Luxembourg
|8
|1
|2
|5
|7
|17
|5
|Belarus
|8
|1
|2
|5
|4
|16
|5
|Thursday, Aug. 31
|At Sofia, Bulgaria
Bulgaria 3, Sweden 2
France 4, Netherlands 0
Luxembourg 1, Belarus 0
|Sunday, Sept. 3
|At Borisov, Belarus
Belarus 0, Sweden 4
Netherlands 3, Bulgaria 1
France 0, Luxembourg 0
|GROUP B
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Switzerland
|8
|8
|0
|0
|18
|3
|24
|Portugal
|8
|7
|0
|1
|28
|4
|21
|Hungary
|8
|3
|1
|4
|11
|9
|10
|Faeroe Islands
|8
|2
|2
|4
|4
|15
|8
|Andorra
|8
|1
|1
|6
|2
|17
|4
|Latvia
|8
|1
|0
|7
|3
|18
|3
|Thursday, Aug. 31
|At Budapest, Hungary
Hungary 3, Latvia 1
Portugal 5, Faeroe Islands 1
|At St. Gallen, Switzerland
Switzerland 3, Andorra 0
|Sunday, Sept. 3
|At Torshavn, Faeroe Islands
Faeroe Islands 1, Andorra 0
Hungary 0, Portugal 1
Latvia 0, Switzerland 3
|GROUP C
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Germany
|8
|8
|0
|0
|35
|2
|24
|Northern Ireland
|8
|6
|1
|1
|16
|2
|19
|Azerbaijan
|8
|3
|1
|4
|8
|12
|10
|Czech Republic
|8
|2
|3
|3
|10
|9
|9
|Norway
|8
|2
|1
|5
|8
|16
|7
|San Marino
|8
|0
|0
|8
|2
|38
|0
|Friday, Sept. 1
|At Prague
Germany 2, Czech Republic 1
Norway 2, Azerbaijan 0
|At Serravalle, San Marino
Northern Ireland 3, San Marino 0
|Monday, Sept. 4
|At Baku, Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan 5, San Marino 1
Germany 6, Norway 0
|At Belfast, Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland 2, Czech Republic 0
|GROUP D
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Serbia
|8
|5
|3
|0
|17
|7
|18
|Wales
|8
|3
|5
|0
|12
|5
|14
|Ireland
|8
|3
|4
|1
|9
|6
|13
|Austria
|8
|2
|3
|3
|10
|10
|9
|Georgia
|8
|0
|5
|3
|8
|12
|5
|Moldova
|8
|0
|2
|6
|4
|20
|2
|Saturday, Sept. 2
|At Tblisi, Georgia
Georgia 1, Ireland 1
Serbia 3, Moldova 0
Wales 1, Austria 0
|Tuesday, Sept. 5
|At Vienna
Austria 1, Georgia 1
Ireland 0, Serbia 1
Moldova 0, Wales 2
|GROUP E
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Poland
|8
|6
|1
|1
|18
|11
|19
|Montenegro
|8
|5
|1
|2
|18
|7
|16
|Denmark
|8
|5
|1
|2
|18
|7
|16
|Romania
|8
|2
|3
|3
|8
|8
|9
|Armenia
|8
|2
|0
|6
|8
|19
|6
|Kazakhstan
|8
|0
|2
|6
|4
|22
|2
|Friday, Sept. 1
|At Astana, Kazakhstan
Montenegro 3, Kazakhstan 0
Denmark 4, Poland 0
Romania 1, Armenia 0
|Monday, Sept. 4
|At Yerevan, Armenia
Armenia 1, Denmark 4
Montenegro 1, Romania 0
Poland 3, Kazakhstan 0
|GROUP F
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|England
|8
|6
|2
|0
|16
|3
|20
|Slovakia
|8
|5
|0
|3
|14
|6
|15
|Slovenia
|8
|4
|2
|2
|10
|4
|14
|Scotland
|8
|4
|2
|2
|14
|10
|14
|Lithuania
|8
|1
|2
|5
|6
|18
|5
|Malta
|8
|0
|0
|8
|2
|21
|0
|Friday, Sept. 1
|At Vilnius, Lithuania
Scotland 3, Lithuania 0
England 4, Malta 0
Slovakia 1, Slovenia 0
|Monday, Sept. 4
|At London
England 2, Slovakia 1
Scotland 2, Malta 0
Slovenia 4, Lithuania 0
|GROUP G
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|q-Spain
|8
|7
|1
|0
|32
|3
|22
|Italy
|8
|6
|1
|1
|19
|7
|19
|Albania
|8
|4
|1
|3
|10
|9
|13
|Israel
|8
|3
|0
|5
|9
|14
|9
|Macedonia
|8
|2
|1
|5
|10
|14
|7
|Liechtenstein
|8
|0
|0
|8
|1
|34
|0
|Saturday, Sept. 2
|At Elbasan, Albania
Albania 2, Liechtenstein 0
Macedonia 1, Israel 0
Spain 3, Italy 0
|Tuesday, Sept. 5
|At Reggio Emilia, Italy
Italy 1, Israel 0
Liechtenstein 0, Spain 8
Macedonia 1, Albania 1
|GROUP H
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|q-Belgium
|8
|7
|1
|0
|35
|3
|22
|Bosnia-Herzegov.
|8
|4
|2
|2
|19
|8
|14
|Greece
|8
|3
|4
|1
|11
|5
|13
|Cyprus
|8
|3
|1
|4
|8
|12
|10
|Estonia
|8
|2
|2
|4
|6
|17
|8
|Gilbraltar
|8
|0
|0
|8
|3
|37
|0
q-qualified
|Thursday, Aug. 31
|At Liege, Belgium
Belgium 9, Gibraltar 0
Cyprus 3, Bosnia-Herzegovina 2
Greece 0, Estonia 0
|Sunday, Sept. 3
|At Tallinn, Estonia
Estonia 1, Cyprus 0
Gibraltar 0, Bosnia-Herzegovina 4
Greece 1, Belgium 2
|GROUP I
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Croatia
|8
|5
|1
|2
|12
|3
|16
|Iceland
|8
|5
|1
|2
|11
|7
|16
|Turkey
|8
|4
|2
|2
|12
|8
|14
|Ukraine
|8
|4
|2
|2
|11
|7
|14
|Finland
|8
|2
|1
|5
|6
|10
|7
|Kosovo
|8
|0
|1
|7
|3
|20
|1
|Saturday, Sept. 2
|At Tampere, Finland
Finland 1, Iceland 0
Ukraine 2, Turkey 0
|Sunday, Sept. 3
|At Zagreb, Croatia
Croatia 1, Kosovo 0
|Tuesday, Sept. 5
|At Reykjavik, Iceland
Iceland 2, Ukraine 0
Kosovo 0, Finland 1
Turkey 1, Croatia 0
|SOUTH AMERICA
|Top four teams qualify
|Fifth place advances to playoff
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|q-Brazil
|16
|11
|4
|1
|38
|11
|37
|Colombia
|16
|7
|5
|4
|19
|16
|26
|Peru
|16
|7
|3
|6
|26
|25
|24
|Uruguay
|15
|7
|3
|5
|26
|17
|24
|Argentina
|16
|6
|6
|4
|16
|15
|24
|Chile
|16
|7
|2
|7
|24
|23
|23
|Paraguay
|15
|6
|3
|6
|16
|21
|21
|Ecuador
|16
|6
|2
|8
|24
|24
|20
|Bolivia
|16
|4
|1
|11
|13
|33
|15
|Venezuela
|16
|1
|5
|10
|18
|35
|8
q-qualified
|Thursday, Aug. 31
|At San Cristoval, Venezuela
Venezuela 0, Colombia 0, tie
Chile 0, Paraguay 3
Uruguay 0, Argentina 0
Brazil 2, Ecuador 0
Peru 2, Bolivia 1
|Tuesday, Sept. 5
|At La Paz, Bolivia
Bolivia 1, Chile 0
Colombia 1, Brazil 1, tie
Peru 2, Ecuador 1
|At Buenos Aires, Argentina
Argentina 1, Venezuela 1, tie
Paraguay vs. Uruguay, 8 p.m.
|ASIA
|THIRD ROUND
|Top two teams in each group qualify
|Third-place teams advance to playoff
|GROUP A
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|q-Iran
|10
|6
|4
|0
|10
|2
|22
|q-South Korea
|10
|4
|3
|3
|11
|10
|15
|p-Syria
|10
|3
|4
|3
|9
|8
|13
|Uzbekistan
|10
|4
|1
|5
|6
|7
|13
|China
|10
|3
|3
|4
|8
|10
|12
|Qatar
|10
|2
|1
|7
|8
|15
|7
q-qualified
p-advanced to playoff
|Thursday, Aug. 31
|At Wuhan, China
China 1, Uzbekistan 0
South Korea 0, Iran 0
Syria 3, Qatar 1
|Tuesday, Sept. 5
|At Tehran, Iran
Iran 2, Syria 2
Qatar 1, China 2
Uzbekistan 0, South Korea 0
|GROUP B
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|q-Japan
|10
|6
|2
|2
|17
|7
|20
|q-Saudi Arabia
|10
|6
|1
|3
|17
|10
|19
|p-Australia
|10
|5
|4
|1
|16
|11
|19
|Utd Arab Emirates
|10
|4
|1
|5
|10
|13
|13
|Iraq
|10
|3
|2
|5
|11
|21
|11
|Thailand
|10
|0
|2
|8
|6
|24
|2
q-qualified
p-advanced to playoff
|Tuesday, Aug. 29
|At Al Ain, United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates 2, Saudi Arabia 1
|Thursday, Aug. 31
|At Saitama, Japan
Japan 2, Australia 0
Thailand 1, Iraq 2
|Tuesday, Sept. 5
|At Melbourne, Australia
Australia 2, Thailand 1
Iraq 1, United Arab Emirates 0
Saudi Arabia 1, Japan 0
|AFRICA
|THIRD ROUND
|Double round robin
|Group winners qualify
|GROUP A
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Tunisia
|4
|3
|1
|0
|7
|3
|10
|Congo
|4
|2
|1
|1
|9
|5
|7
|Guinea
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|7
|3
|Libya
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|8
|3
|Thursday, Aug. 31
|At Conakry, Guinea
Guinea 3, Libya 2
|Friday, Sept. 1
|At Rades, Tunisia
Tunisia 2, Congo 1
|Monday, Sept. 4
|At Monastir, Tunisia
Libya 1, Guinea 0
|Tuesday, Sept. 5
|At Kinshasha, Congo
Congo 2, Tunisia 2
|GROUP B
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Nigeria
|4
|3
|1
|0
|10
|3
|10
|Zambia
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|4
|7
|Cameroon
|4
|0
|3
|1
|3
|7
|3
|Algeria
|4
|0
|1
|3
|3
|8
|1
|Friday, Sept. 1
|At Uyo, Nigeria
Nigeria 4, Cameroon 0
|Saturday, Sept. 2
|At Lusaka, Zambia
Zambia 3, Algeria 1
|Monday, Sept. 4
|At Yaounde, Cameroon
Cameroon 1, Nigeria 1
|Tuesday, Sept. 5
|At Blida, Algeria
Zambia 1, Algeria 0
|GROUP C
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Ivory Coast
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|3
|7
|Morocco
|4
|1
|3
|0
|6
|0
|6
|Gabon
|4
|1
|2
|1
|2
|4
|5
|Mali
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|9
|2
|Friday, Sept. 1
|At Rabat, Morocco
Morocco 6, Mali 0
|Saturday, Sept. 2
|At Libreville, Gabon
Ivory Coast 3, Gabon 0
|Tuesday, Sept. 5
|At Bouake, Ivory Coast
Ivory Coast 1, Gabon 2
Mali 0, Morocco 0
|GROUP D
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Burkina Faso
|4
|1
|3
|0
|5
|3
|6
|Cape Verde
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|6
|6
|Senegal
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|4
|5
|South Africa
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|6
|4
|Friday, Sept. 1
|At Praia, Cape Verde
Cape Verde 2, South Africa 1
|Saturday, Sept. 2
|At Dakar, Senegal
Senegal 0, Burkina Faso 0
|Tuesday, Sept. 5
|At Durban, South Africa
South Africa 1, Cape Verde 2
|At Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso 2, Senegal 2
|GROUP E
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Egypt
|4
|3
|0
|1
|5
|2
|9
|Uganda
|4
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|7
|Ghana
|4
|1
|2
|1
|6
|4
|5
|Rep. of Congo
|4
|0
|1
|3
|3
|9
|1
|Thursday, Aug. 31
|At Kampala, Uganda
Uganda 1, Egypt 0
|Friday, Sept. 1
|At Kumasi, Ghana
Ghana 1, Republic of Congo 1
|Tuesday, Sept. 5
|At Brazzaville, Republic of Congo
Republic of Congo 1, Ghana 5
Egypt 1, Uganda 0
|OCEANIA
|FOURTH ROUND
|Home-and-home
|Winner advances to playoff
|against South America fifth-place team
|New Zealand vs. Solomon Islands
|Friday, Sept. 1
|At Auckland, New Zealand
New Zealand 6, Solomon Islands 1
|Tuesday, Sept. 5
|At Honiara, Solomon Islands
Solomon Islands 2, New Zealand 2, New Zealand advances on 8-3 aggregate
