501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » 2018 World Cup Qualifying Glance

2018 World Cup Qualifying Glance

By The Associated Press September 5, 2017 9:27 pm 09/05/2017 09:27pm
Share
All Times EDT
NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA
AND CARIBBEAN
FINAL ROUND
Top three teams qualify
Fourth-place team advances to playoff
against Asia fifth-place team
GP W D L GF GA Pts
q-Mexico 7 5 2 0 10 2 17
Costa Rica 7 4 2 1 11 4 14
United States 8 2 3 3 12 11 9
Honduras 8 2 3 3 9 16 9
Panama 7 1 4 2 4 5 7
Trinidad 7 1 0 6 4 12 3

q-qualified

Friday, Sept. 1
At Harrison, N.J.

Costa Rica 2, United States 0

At Couva, Trinidad

Honduras 2, Trinidad and Tobago 1

At Mexico City

Mexico 1, Panama 0

Tuesday, Sept. 5
At San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Honduras 1, United States 1, tie

At Panama City

Panama vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 10:05 p.m.

At San Jose, Costa Rica

Costa Rica vs. Mexico, 10:05 p.m.

EUROPE
Winners qualify
Top eight second-place teams advance to European playoffs
GROUP A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
France 8 5 2 1 15 5 17
Sweden 8 5 1 2 18 7 16
Netherlands 8 4 1 3 16 11 13
Bulgaria 8 4 0 4 13 17 12
Luxembourg 8 1 2 5 7 17 5
Belarus 8 1 2 5 4 16 5
Thursday, Aug. 31
At Sofia, Bulgaria

Bulgaria 3, Sweden 2

At Saint-Denis, France

France 4, Netherlands 0

At Luxembourg

Luxembourg 1, Belarus 0

Sunday, Sept. 3
At Borisov, Belarus

Belarus 0, Sweden 4

At Amsterdam

Netherlands 3, Bulgaria 1

At Toulouse, France

France 0, Luxembourg 0

GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Switzerland 8 8 0 0 18 3 24
Portugal 8 7 0 1 28 4 21
Hungary 8 3 1 4 11 9 10
Faeroe Islands 8 2 2 4 4 15 8
Andorra 8 1 1 6 2 17 4
Latvia 8 1 0 7 3 18 3
Thursday, Aug. 31
At Budapest, Hungary

Hungary 3, Latvia 1

At Porto, Portugal

Portugal 5, Faeroe Islands 1

At St. Gallen, Switzerland

Switzerland 3, Andorra 0

Sunday, Sept. 3
At Torshavn, Faeroe Islands

Faeroe Islands 1, Andorra 0

At Budapest, Hungary

Hungary 0, Portugal 1

At Riga, Latvia

Latvia 0, Switzerland 3

GROUP C
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Germany 8 8 0 0 35 2 24
Northern Ireland 8 6 1 1 16 2 19
Azerbaijan 8 3 1 4 8 12 10
Czech Republic 8 2 3 3 10 9 9
Norway 8 2 1 5 8 16 7
San Marino 8 0 0 8 2 38 0
Friday, Sept. 1
At Prague

Germany 2, Czech Republic 1

At Oslo

Norway 2, Azerbaijan 0

At Serravalle, San Marino

Northern Ireland 3, San Marino 0

Monday, Sept. 4
At Baku, Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan 5, San Marino 1

At Stuttgart, Germany

Germany 6, Norway 0

At Belfast, Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland 2, Czech Republic 0

GROUP D
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Serbia 8 5 3 0 17 7 18
Wales 8 3 5 0 12 5 14
Ireland 8 3 4 1 9 6 13
Austria 8 2 3 3 10 10 9
Georgia 8 0 5 3 8 12 5
Moldova 8 0 2 6 4 20 2
Saturday, Sept. 2
At Tblisi, Georgia

Georgia 1, Ireland 1

At Belgrade, Serbia

Serbia 3, Moldova 0

At Cardiff, Wales

Wales 1, Austria 0

Tuesday, Sept. 5
At Vienna

Austria 1, Georgia 1

At Dublin

Ireland 0, Serbia 1

At Chisinau, Moldova

Moldova 0, Wales 2

GROUP E
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Poland 8 6 1 1 18 11 19
Montenegro 8 5 1 2 18 7 16
Denmark 8 5 1 2 18 7 16
Romania 8 2 3 3 8 8 9
Armenia 8 2 0 6 8 19 6
Kazakhstan 8 0 2 6 4 22 2
Friday, Sept. 1
At Astana, Kazakhstan

Montenegro 3, Kazakhstan 0

At Copenhagen, Denmark

Denmark 4, Poland 0

At Bucharest, Romania

Romania 1, Armenia 0

Monday, Sept. 4
At Yerevan, Armenia

Armenia 1, Denmark 4

At Podgorica, Montenegro

Montenegro 1, Romania 0

At Warsaw, Poland

Poland 3, Kazakhstan 0

GROUP F
GP W D L GF GA Pts
England 8 6 2 0 16 3 20
Slovakia 8 5 0 3 14 6 15
Slovenia 8 4 2 2 10 4 14
Scotland 8 4 2 2 14 10 14
Lithuania 8 1 2 5 6 18 5
Malta 8 0 0 8 2 21 0
Friday, Sept. 1
At Vilnius, Lithuania

Scotland 3, Lithuania 0

At Ta’Qali, Malta

England 4, Malta 0

At Trnava, Slovakia

Slovakia 1, Slovenia 0

Monday, Sept. 4
At London

England 2, Slovakia 1

At Glasgow, Scotland

Scotland 2, Malta 0

At Ljubliana, Slovenia

Slovenia 4, Lithuania 0

GROUP G
GP W D L GF GA Pts
q-Spain 8 7 1 0 32 3 22
Italy 8 6 1 1 19 7 19
Albania 8 4 1 3 10 9 13
Israel 8 3 0 5 9 14 9
Macedonia 8 2 1 5 10 14 7
Liechtenstein 8 0 0 8 1 34 0
Saturday, Sept. 2
At Elbasan, Albania

Albania 2, Liechtenstein 0

At Haifa, Israel

Macedonia 1, Israel 0

At Madrid

Spain 3, Italy 0

Tuesday, Sept. 5
At Reggio Emilia, Italy

Italy 1, Israel 0

At Vaduz, Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein 0, Spain 8

At Mladost, Bulgaria

Macedonia 1, Albania 1

GROUP H
GP W D L GF GA Pts
q-Belgium 8 7 1 0 35 3 22
Bosnia-Herzegov. 8 4 2 2 19 8 14
Greece 8 3 4 1 11 5 13
Cyprus 8 3 1 4 8 12 10
Estonia 8 2 2 4 6 17 8
Gilbraltar 8 0 0 8 3 37 0

q-qualified

Thursday, Aug. 31
At Liege, Belgium

Belgium 9, Gibraltar 0

At Nicosia, Cyprus

Cyprus 3, Bosnia-Herzegovina 2

At Piraeus, Greece

Greece 0, Estonia 0

Sunday, Sept. 3
At Tallinn, Estonia

Estonia 1, Cyprus 0

At Faro, Portugal

Gibraltar 0, Bosnia-Herzegovina 4

At Piraeus, Greece

Greece 1, Belgium 2

GROUP I
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Croatia 8 5 1 2 12 3 16
Iceland 8 5 1 2 11 7 16
Turkey 8 4 2 2 12 8 14
Ukraine 8 4 2 2 11 7 14
Finland 8 2 1 5 6 10 7
Kosovo 8 0 1 7 3 20 1
Saturday, Sept. 2
At Tampere, Finland

Finland 1, Iceland 0

At Kharkov, Ukraine

Ukraine 2, Turkey 0

Sunday, Sept. 3
At Zagreb, Croatia

Croatia 1, Kosovo 0

Tuesday, Sept. 5
At Reykjavik, Iceland

Iceland 2, Ukraine 0

At Shkoder, Albania

Kosovo 0, Finland 1

At Eskisehir, Turkey

Turkey 1, Croatia 0

SOUTH AMERICA
Top four teams qualify
Fifth place advances to playoff
GP W D L GF GA Pts
q-Brazil 16 11 4 1 38 11 37
Colombia 16 7 5 4 19 16 26
Peru 16 7 3 6 26 25 24
Uruguay 15 7 3 5 26 17 24
Argentina 16 6 6 4 16 15 24
Chile 16 7 2 7 24 23 23
Paraguay 15 6 3 6 16 21 21
Ecuador 16 6 2 8 24 24 20
Bolivia 16 4 1 11 13 33 15
Venezuela 16 1 5 10 18 35 8

q-qualified

Thursday, Aug. 31
At San Cristoval, Venezuela

Venezuela 0, Colombia 0, tie

At Santiago, Chile

Chile 0, Paraguay 3

At Montevideo, Uruguay

Uruguay 0, Argentina 0

At Porto Alegre, Brazil

Brazil 2, Ecuador 0

At Lima, Peru

Peru 2, Bolivia 1

Tuesday, Sept. 5
At La Paz, Bolivia

Bolivia 1, Chile 0

At Barranquila, Colombia

Colombia 1, Brazil 1, tie

At Quito, Ecuador

Peru 2, Ecuador 1

At Buenos Aires, Argentina

Argentina 1, Venezuela 1, tie

At Asuncion, Paraguay

Paraguay vs. Uruguay, 8 p.m.

ASIA
THIRD ROUND
Top two teams in each group qualify
Third-place teams advance to playoff
GROUP A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
q-Iran 10 6 4 0 10 2 22
q-South Korea 10 4 3 3 11 10 15
p-Syria 10 3 4 3 9 8 13
Uzbekistan 10 4 1 5 6 7 13
China 10 3 3 4 8 10 12
Qatar 10 2 1 7 8 15 7

q-qualified

p-advanced to playoff

Thursday, Aug. 31
At Wuhan, China

China 1, Uzbekistan 0

At Seoul, South Korea

South Korea 0, Iran 0

At Krubong, Malaysia

Syria 3, Qatar 1

Tuesday, Sept. 5
At Tehran, Iran

Iran 2, Syria 2

At Doha, Qatar

Qatar 1, China 2

At Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan 0, South Korea 0

GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
q-Japan 10 6 2 2 17 7 20
q-Saudi Arabia 10 6 1 3 17 10 19
p-Australia 10 5 4 1 16 11 19
Utd Arab Emirates 10 4 1 5 10 13 13
Iraq 10 3 2 5 11 21 11
Thailand 10 0 2 8 6 24 2

q-qualified

p-advanced to playoff

Tuesday, Aug. 29
At Al Ain, United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates 2, Saudi Arabia 1

Thursday, Aug. 31
At Saitama, Japan

Japan 2, Australia 0

At Bangkok

Thailand 1, Iraq 2

Tuesday, Sept. 5
At Melbourne, Australia

Australia 2, Thailand 1

At Tehran, Iran

Iraq 1, United Arab Emirates 0

At Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia 1, Japan 0

AFRICA
THIRD ROUND
Double round robin
Group winners qualify
GROUP A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Tunisia 4 3 1 0 7 3 10
Congo 4 2 1 1 9 5 7
Guinea 4 1 0 3 4 7 3
Libya 4 1 0 3 3 8 3
Thursday, Aug. 31
At Conakry, Guinea

Guinea 3, Libya 2

Friday, Sept. 1
At Rades, Tunisia

Tunisia 2, Congo 1

Monday, Sept. 4
At Monastir, Tunisia

Libya 1, Guinea 0

Tuesday, Sept. 5
At Kinshasha, Congo

Congo 2, Tunisia 2

GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Nigeria 4 3 1 0 10 3 10
Zambia 4 2 1 1 6 4 7
Cameroon 4 0 3 1 3 7 3
Algeria 4 0 1 3 3 8 1
Friday, Sept. 1
At Uyo, Nigeria

Nigeria 4, Cameroon 0

Saturday, Sept. 2
At Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia 3, Algeria 1

Monday, Sept. 4
At Yaounde, Cameroon

Cameroon 1, Nigeria 1

Tuesday, Sept. 5
At Blida, Algeria

Zambia 1, Algeria 0

GROUP C
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Ivory Coast 4 2 1 1 7 3 7
Morocco 4 1 3 0 6 0 6
Gabon 4 1 2 1 2 4 5
Mali 4 0 2 2 1 9 2
Friday, Sept. 1
At Rabat, Morocco

Morocco 6, Mali 0

Saturday, Sept. 2
At Libreville, Gabon

Ivory Coast 3, Gabon 0

Tuesday, Sept. 5
At Bouake, Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast 1, Gabon 2

At Bamako, Mali

Mali 0, Morocco 0

GROUP D
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Burkina Faso 4 1 3 0 5 3 6
Cape Verde 4 2 0 2 4 6 6
Senegal 4 1 2 1 5 4 5
South Africa 4 1 1 2 5 6 4
Friday, Sept. 1
At Praia, Cape Verde

Cape Verde 2, South Africa 1

Saturday, Sept. 2
At Dakar, Senegal

Senegal 0, Burkina Faso 0

Tuesday, Sept. 5
At Durban, South Africa

South Africa 1, Cape Verde 2

At Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso 2, Senegal 2

GROUP E
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Egypt 4 3 0 1 5 2 9
Uganda 4 2 1 1 2 1 7
Ghana 4 1 2 1 6 4 5
Rep. of Congo 4 0 1 3 3 9 1
Thursday, Aug. 31
At Kampala, Uganda

Uganda 1, Egypt 0

Friday, Sept. 1
At Kumasi, Ghana

Ghana 1, Republic of Congo 1

Tuesday, Sept. 5
At Brazzaville, Republic of Congo

Republic of Congo 1, Ghana 5

At Alexandria, Egypt

Egypt 1, Uganda 0

OCEANIA
FOURTH ROUND
Home-and-home
Winner advances to playoff
against South America fifth-place team
New Zealand vs. Solomon Islands
Friday, Sept. 1
At Auckland, New Zealand

New Zealand 6, Solomon Islands 1

Tuesday, Sept. 5
At Honiara, Solomon Islands

Solomon Islands 2, New Zealand 2, New Zealand advances on 8-3 aggregate

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Africa News Asia News Australia News Europe News Latest News Latin America News Middle East News National News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

The 11 most obese states in America

Obesity remains a public health epidemic in this country. See which states have the highest adult obesity rates.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?