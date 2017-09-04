2018 World Cup Qualifying Glance

All Times EDT NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN FINAL ROUND Top three teams qualify Fourth-place team advances to playoff against Asia fifth-place team GP W D L GF GA Pts q-Mexico 7 5 2 0 10 2 17 Costa Rica 7 4 2 1 11 4 14 United States 7 2 2 3 11 10 8 Honduras 7 2 2 3 8 15 8 Panama 7 1 4 2 4 5 7 Trinidad 7 1 0 6 4 12 3

q-qualified

Friday, Sept. 1 At Harrison, N.J.

Costa Rica 2, United States 0

At Couva, Trinidad

Honduras 2, Trinidad and Tobago 1

At Mexico City

Mexico 1, Panama 0

Tuesday, Sept. 5 At San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Honduras vs. United States, 5:36 p.m.

At Panama City

Panama vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 10:05 p.m.

At San Jose, Costa Rica

Costa Rica vs. Mexico, 10:05 p.m.

EUROPE Winners qualify Top eight second-place teams advance to European playoffs GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts France 8 5 2 1 15 5 17 Sweden 8 5 1 2 18 7 16 Netherlands 8 4 1 3 16 11 13 Bulgaria 8 4 0 4 13 17 12 Luxembourg 8 1 2 5 7 17 5 Belarus 8 1 2 5 4 16 5 Thursday, Aug. 31 At Sofia, Bulgaria

Bulgaria 3, Sweden 2

At Saint-Denis, France

France 4, Netherlands 0

At Luxembourg

Luxembourg 1, Belarus 0

Sunday, Sept. 3 At Borisov, Belarus

Belarus 0, Sweden 4

At Amsterdam

Netherlands 3, Bulgaria 1

At Toulouse, France

France 0, Luxembourg 0

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Switzerland 8 8 0 0 18 3 24 Portugal 8 7 0 1 28 4 21 Hungary 8 3 1 4 11 9 10 Faeroe Islands 8 2 2 4 4 15 8 Andorra 8 1 1 6 2 17 4 Latvia 8 1 0 7 3 18 3 Thursday, Aug. 31 At Budapest, Hungary

Hungary 3, Latvia 1

At Porto, Portugal

Portugal 5, Faeroe Islands 1

At St. Gallen, Switzerland

Switzerland 3, Andorra 0

Sunday, Sept. 3 At Torshavn, Faeroe Islands

Faeroe Islands 1, Andorra 0

At Budapest, Hungary

Hungary 0, Portugal 1

At Riga, Latvia

Latvia 0, Switzerland 3

GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts Germany 8 8 0 0 35 2 24 Northern Ireland 8 6 1 1 16 2 19 Azerbaijan 8 3 1 4 8 12 10 Czech Republic 8 2 3 3 10 9 9 Norway 8 2 1 5 8 16 7 San Marino 8 0 0 8 2 38 0 Friday, Sept. 1 At Prague

Germany 2, Czech Republic 1

At Oslo

Norway 2, Azerbaijan 0

At Serravalle, San Marino

Northern Ireland 3, San Marino 0

Monday, Sept. 4 At Baku, Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan 5, San Marino 1

At Stuttgart, Germany

Germany 6, Norway 0

At Belfast, Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland 2, Czech Republic 0

GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts Serbia 7 4 3 0 16 7 15 Ireland 7 3 4 0 9 5 13 Wales 7 2 5 0 10 5 11 Austria 7 2 2 3 9 9 8 Georgia 7 0 4 3 7 11 4 Moldova 7 0 2 5 4 18 2 Saturday, Sept. 2 At Tblisi, Georgia

Georgia 1, Ireland 1

At Belgrade, Serbia

Serbia 3, Moldova 0

At Cardiff, Wales

Wales 1, Austria 0

Tuesday, Sept. 5 At Vienna

Austria vs. Georgia, 2:45 p.m.

At Dublin

Ireland vs. Serbia, 2:45 p.m.

At Chisinau, Moldova

Moldova vs. Wales, 2:45 p.m.

GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts Poland 8 6 1 1 18 11 19 Montenegro 8 5 1 2 18 7 16 Denmark 8 5 1 2 18 7 16 Romania 8 2 3 3 8 8 9 Armenia 8 2 0 6 8 19 6 Kazakhstan 8 0 2 6 4 22 2 Friday, Sept. 1 At Astana, Kazakhstan

Montenegro 3, Kazakhstan 0

At Copenhagen, Denmark

Denmark 4, Poland 0

At Bucharest, Romania

Romania 1, Armenia 0

Monday, Sept. 4 At Yerevan, Armenia

Armenia 1, Denmark 4

At Podgorica, Montenegro

Montenegro 1, Romania 0

At Warsaw, Poland

Poland 3, Kazakhstan 0

GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts England 8 6 2 0 16 3 20 Slovakia 8 5 0 3 14 6 15 Slovenia 8 4 2 2 10 4 14 Scotland 8 4 2 2 14 10 14 Lithuania 8 1 2 5 6 18 5 Malta 8 0 0 8 2 21 0 Friday, Sept. 1 At Vilnius, Lithuania

Scotland 3, Lithuania 0

At Ta’Qali, Malta

England 4, Malta 0

At Trnava, Slovakia

Slovakia 1, Slovenia 0

Monday, Sept. 4 At London

England 2, Slovakia 1

At Glasgow, Scotland

Scotland 2, Malta 0

At Ljubliana, Slovenia

Slovenia 4, Lithuania 0

GROUP G GP W D L GF GA Pts Spain 7 6 1 0 24 3 19 Italy 7 5 1 1 18 7 16 Albania 7 4 0 3 9 8 12 Israel 7 3 0 4 9 13 9 Macedonia 7 2 0 5 9 13 6 Liechtenstein 7 0 0 7 1 26 0 Saturday, Sept. 2 At Elbasan, Albania

Albania 2, Liechtenstein 0

At Haifa, Israel

Macedonia 1, Israel 0

At Madrid

Spain 3, Italy 0

Tuesday, Sept. 5 At Reggio Emilia, Italy

Italy vs. Israel, 2:45 p.m.

At Vaduz, Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein vs. Spain, 2:45 p.m.

At Mladost, Bulgaria

Macedonia vs. Albania, 2:45 p.m.

GROUP H GP W D L GF GA Pts q-Belgium 8 7 1 0 35 3 22 Bosnia-Herzegov. 8 4 2 2 19 8 14 Greece 8 3 4 1 11 5 13 Cyprus 8 3 1 4 8 12 10 Estonia 8 2 2 4 6 17 8 Gilbraltar 8 0 0 8 3 37 0

q-qualified

Thursday, Aug. 31 At Liege, Belgium

Belgium 9, Gibraltar 0

At Nicosia, Cyprus

Cyprus 3, Bosnia-Herzegovina 2

At Piraeus, Greece

Greece 0, Estonia 0

Sunday, Sept. 3 At Tallinn, Estonia

Estonia 1, Cyprus 0

At Faro, Portugal

Gibraltar 0, Bosnia-Herzegovina 4

At Piraeus, Greece

Greece 1, Belgium 2

GROUP I GP W D L GF GA Pts Croatia 7 5 1 1 12 2 16 Ukraine 7 4 2 1 11 5 14 Iceland 7 4 1 2 9 7 13 Turkey 7 3 2 2 11 8 11 Finland 7 1 1 5 5 10 4 Kosovo 7 0 1 6 3 19 1 Saturday, Sept. 2 At Tampere, Finland

Finland 1, Iceland 0

At Kharkov, Ukraine

Ukraine 2, Turkey 0

Sunday, Sept. 3 At Zagreb, Croatia

Croatia 1, Kosovo 0

Tuesday, Sept. 5 At Reykjavik, Iceland

Iceland vs. Ukraine, 2:45 p.m.

At Shkoder, Albania

Kosovo vs. Finland, 2:45 p.m.

At Eskisehir, Turkey

Turkey vs. Croatia, 2:45 p.m.

SOUTH AMERICA Top four teams qualify Fifth place advances to playoff GP W D L GF GA Pts q-Brazil 15 11 3 1 37 10 36 Colombia 15 7 4 4 18 15 25 Uruguay 15 7 3 5 26 17 24 Chile 15 7 2 6 24 22 23 Argentina 15 6 5 4 15 14 23 Peru 15 6 3 6 24 24 21 Paraguay 15 6 3 6 16 21 21 Ecuador 15 6 2 7 23 22 20 Bolivia 15 3 1 11 12 33 12 Venezuela 15 1 4 10 17 34 7

q-qualified

Thursday, Aug. 31 At San Cristoval, Venezuela

Venezuela 0, Colombia 0, tie

At Santiago, Chile

Chile 0, Paraguay 3

At Montevideo, Uruguay

Uruguay 0, Argentina 0

At Porto Alegre, Brazil

Brazil 2, Ecuador 0

At Lima, Peru

Peru 2, Bolivia 1

Tuesday, Sept. 5 At La Paz, Bolivia

Bolivia vs. Chile, 4 p.m.

At Barranquila, Colombia

Colombia vs. Brazil, 4:30 p.m.

At Quito, Ecuador

Ecuador vs. Peru, 5 p.m.

At Asuncion, Paraguay

Paraguay vs. Uruguay, 7 p.m.

At Buenos Aires, Argentina

Argentina vs. Venezuela, 7:30 p.m.

ASIA THIRD ROUND Top two teams in each group qualify Third-place teams advance to playoff GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts q-Iran 9 6 3 0 8 0 21 South Korea 9 4 2 3 11 10 14 Syria 9 3 3 3 7 6 12 Uzbekistan 9 4 0 5 6 7 12 China 9 2 3 4 6 9 9 Qatar 9 2 1 6 7 13 7

q-qualified

Thursday, Aug. 31 At Wuhan, China

China 1, Uzbekistan 0

At Seoul, South Korea

South Korea 0, Iran 0

At Krubong, Malaysia

Syria 3, Qatar 1

Tuesday, Sept. 5 At Tehran, Iran

Iran vs. Syria, 11 a.m.

At Doha, Qatar

Qatar vs. China, 11 a.m.

At Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan vs. South Korea, 11 a.m.

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts q-Japan 9 6 2 1 17 6 20 Saudi Arabia 9 5 1 3 16 10 16 Australia 9 4 4 1 14 10 16 Utd Arab Emirates 9 4 1 4 10 12 13 Iraq 9 2 2 5 10 21 8 Thailand 9 0 2 7 5 22 2

q-qualified

Tuesday, Aug. 29 At Al Ain, United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates 2, Saudi Arabia 1

Thursday, Aug. 31 At Saitama, Japan

Japan 2, Australia 0

At Bangkok

Thailand 1, Iraq 2

Tuesday, Sept. 5 At Melbourne, Australia

Australia vs. Thailand, 5 a.m.

At Tehran, Iran

Iraq vs. United Arab Emirates, 8:10 a.m.

At Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia vs. Japan, 1:30 p.m.

AFRICA THIRD ROUND Double round robin Group winners qualify GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Tunisia 3 3 0 0 5 1 9 Congo 3 2 0 1 7 3 6 Guinea 4 1 0 3 4 7 3 Libya 4 1 0 3 3 8 3 Thursday, Aug. 31 At Conakry, Guinea

Guinea 3, Libya 2

Friday, Sept. 1 At Rades, Tunisia

Tunisia 2, Congo 1

Monday, Sept. 4 At Monastir, Tunisia

Libya 1, Guinea 0

Tuesday, Sept. 5 At Kinshasha, Congo

Congo vs. Tunisia, 1:30 p.m.

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Nigeria 4 3 1 0 10 3 10 Zambia 3 1 1 1 5 4 4 Cameroon 4 0 3 1 3 7 3 Algeria 3 0 1 2 3 7 1 Friday, Sept. 1 At Uyo, Nigeria

Nigeria 4, Cameroon 0

Saturday, Sept. 2 At Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia 3, Algeria 1

Monday, Sept. 4 At Yaounde, Cameroon

Cameroon 1, Nigeria 1

Tuesday, Sept. 5 At Blida, Algeria

Algeria vs. Zambia, 4:30 p.m.

GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts Ivory Coast 3 2 1 0 6 1 7 Morocco 3 1 2 0 6 0 5 Gabon 3 0 2 1 0 3 2 Mali 3 0 1 2 1 9 1 Friday, Sept. 1 At Rabat, Morocco

Morocco 6, Mali 0

Saturday, Sept. 2 At Libreville, Gabon

Ivory Coast 3, Gabon 0

Tuesday, Sept. 5 At Bouake, Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast vs. Gabon, 1:30 p.m.

At Bamako, Mali

Mali vs. Morocco, 3 p.m.

GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts Burkina Faso 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 South Africa 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 Senegal 3 1 1 1 3 2 4 Cape Verde 3 1 0 2 2 5 3 Friday, Sept. 1 At Praia, Cape Verde

Cape Verde 2, South Africa 1

Saturday, Sept. 2 At Dakar, Senegal

Senegal 0, Burkina Faso 0

Tuesday, Sept. 5 At Durban, South Africa

South Africa vs. Cape Verde, 1 p.m.

At Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso vs. Senegal, 2 p.m.

GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts Uganda 3 2 1 0 2 0 7 Egypt 3 2 0 1 4 2 6 Ghana 3 0 2 1 1 3 2 Rep. of Congo 3 0 1 2 2 4 1 Thursday, Aug. 31 At Kampala, Uganda

Uganda 1, Egypt 0

Friday, Sept. 1 At Kumasi, Ghana

Ghana 1, Republic of Congo 1

Tuesday, Sept. 5 At Brazzaville, Republic of Congo

Republic of Congo vs. Ghana, 10:30 a.m.

At Alexandria, Egypt

Egypt vs. Uganda, 2 p.m.

OCEANIA FOURTH ROUND Home-and-home Winner advances to playoff against South America fifth-place team New Zealand vs. Solomon Islands Friday, Sept. 1 At Auckland, New Zealand

New Zealand 6, Solomon Islands 1

Tuesday, Sept. 5 At Honiara, Solomon Islands

Solomon Islands vs. New Zealand, 11 p.m. (Sept. 4)

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.