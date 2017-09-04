2018 World Cup Qualifying Glance

|All Times EDT
|NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA
|AND CARIBBEAN
|FINAL ROUND
|Top three teams qualify
|Fourth-place team advances to playoff
|against Asia fifth-place team
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|q-Mexico
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|2
|17
|Costa Rica
|7
|4
|2
|1
|11
|4
|14
|United States
|7
|2
|2
|3
|11
|10
|8
|Honduras
|7
|2
|2
|3
|8
|15
|8
|Panama
|7
|1
|4
|2
|4
|5
|7
|Trinidad
|7
|1
|0
|6
|4
|12
|3
q-qualified
|Friday, Sept. 1
|At Harrison, N.J.
Costa Rica 2, United States 0
Honduras 2, Trinidad and Tobago 1
Mexico 1, Panama 0
|Tuesday, Sept. 5
|At San Pedro Sula, Honduras
Honduras vs. United States, 5:36 p.m.
Panama vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 10:05 p.m.
Costa Rica vs. Mexico, 10:05 p.m.
|EUROPE
|Winners qualify
|Top eight second-place teams advance to European playoffs
|GROUP A
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|France
|8
|5
|2
|1
|15
|5
|17
|Sweden
|8
|5
|1
|2
|18
|7
|16
|Netherlands
|8
|4
|1
|3
|16
|11
|13
|Bulgaria
|8
|4
|0
|4
|13
|17
|12
|Luxembourg
|8
|1
|2
|5
|7
|17
|5
|Belarus
|8
|1
|2
|5
|4
|16
|5
|Thursday, Aug. 31
|At Sofia, Bulgaria
Bulgaria 3, Sweden 2
France 4, Netherlands 0
Luxembourg 1, Belarus 0
|Sunday, Sept. 3
|At Borisov, Belarus
Belarus 0, Sweden 4
Netherlands 3, Bulgaria 1
France 0, Luxembourg 0
|GROUP B
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Switzerland
|8
|8
|0
|0
|18
|3
|24
|Portugal
|8
|7
|0
|1
|28
|4
|21
|Hungary
|8
|3
|1
|4
|11
|9
|10
|Faeroe Islands
|8
|2
|2
|4
|4
|15
|8
|Andorra
|8
|1
|1
|6
|2
|17
|4
|Latvia
|8
|1
|0
|7
|3
|18
|3
|Thursday, Aug. 31
|At Budapest, Hungary
Hungary 3, Latvia 1
Portugal 5, Faeroe Islands 1
|At St. Gallen, Switzerland
Switzerland 3, Andorra 0
|Sunday, Sept. 3
|At Torshavn, Faeroe Islands
Faeroe Islands 1, Andorra 0
Hungary 0, Portugal 1
Latvia 0, Switzerland 3
|GROUP C
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Germany
|8
|8
|0
|0
|35
|2
|24
|Northern Ireland
|8
|6
|1
|1
|16
|2
|19
|Azerbaijan
|8
|3
|1
|4
|8
|12
|10
|Czech Republic
|8
|2
|3
|3
|10
|9
|9
|Norway
|8
|2
|1
|5
|8
|16
|7
|San Marino
|8
|0
|0
|8
|2
|38
|0
|Friday, Sept. 1
|At Prague
Germany 2, Czech Republic 1
Norway 2, Azerbaijan 0
|At Serravalle, San Marino
Northern Ireland 3, San Marino 0
|Monday, Sept. 4
|At Baku, Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan 5, San Marino 1
Germany 6, Norway 0
|At Belfast, Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland 2, Czech Republic 0
|GROUP D
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Serbia
|7
|4
|3
|0
|16
|7
|15
|Ireland
|7
|3
|4
|0
|9
|5
|13
|Wales
|7
|2
|5
|0
|10
|5
|11
|Austria
|7
|2
|2
|3
|9
|9
|8
|Georgia
|7
|0
|4
|3
|7
|11
|4
|Moldova
|7
|0
|2
|5
|4
|18
|2
|Saturday, Sept. 2
|At Tblisi, Georgia
Georgia 1, Ireland 1
Serbia 3, Moldova 0
Wales 1, Austria 0
|Tuesday, Sept. 5
|At Vienna
Austria vs. Georgia, 2:45 p.m.
Ireland vs. Serbia, 2:45 p.m.
Moldova vs. Wales, 2:45 p.m.
|GROUP E
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Poland
|8
|6
|1
|1
|18
|11
|19
|Montenegro
|8
|5
|1
|2
|18
|7
|16
|Denmark
|8
|5
|1
|2
|18
|7
|16
|Romania
|8
|2
|3
|3
|8
|8
|9
|Armenia
|8
|2
|0
|6
|8
|19
|6
|Kazakhstan
|8
|0
|2
|6
|4
|22
|2
|Friday, Sept. 1
|At Astana, Kazakhstan
Montenegro 3, Kazakhstan 0
Denmark 4, Poland 0
Romania 1, Armenia 0
|Monday, Sept. 4
|At Yerevan, Armenia
Armenia 1, Denmark 4
Montenegro 1, Romania 0
Poland 3, Kazakhstan 0
|GROUP F
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|England
|8
|6
|2
|0
|16
|3
|20
|Slovakia
|8
|5
|0
|3
|14
|6
|15
|Slovenia
|8
|4
|2
|2
|10
|4
|14
|Scotland
|8
|4
|2
|2
|14
|10
|14
|Lithuania
|8
|1
|2
|5
|6
|18
|5
|Malta
|8
|0
|0
|8
|2
|21
|0
|Friday, Sept. 1
|At Vilnius, Lithuania
Scotland 3, Lithuania 0
England 4, Malta 0
Slovakia 1, Slovenia 0
|Monday, Sept. 4
|At London
England 2, Slovakia 1
Scotland 2, Malta 0
Slovenia 4, Lithuania 0
|GROUP G
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Spain
|7
|6
|1
|0
|24
|3
|19
|Italy
|7
|5
|1
|1
|18
|7
|16
|Albania
|7
|4
|0
|3
|9
|8
|12
|Israel
|7
|3
|0
|4
|9
|13
|9
|Macedonia
|7
|2
|0
|5
|9
|13
|6
|Liechtenstein
|7
|0
|0
|7
|1
|26
|0
|Saturday, Sept. 2
|At Elbasan, Albania
Albania 2, Liechtenstein 0
Macedonia 1, Israel 0
Spain 3, Italy 0
|Tuesday, Sept. 5
|At Reggio Emilia, Italy
Italy vs. Israel, 2:45 p.m.
Liechtenstein vs. Spain, 2:45 p.m.
Macedonia vs. Albania, 2:45 p.m.
|GROUP H
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|q-Belgium
|8
|7
|1
|0
|35
|3
|22
|Bosnia-Herzegov.
|8
|4
|2
|2
|19
|8
|14
|Greece
|8
|3
|4
|1
|11
|5
|13
|Cyprus
|8
|3
|1
|4
|8
|12
|10
|Estonia
|8
|2
|2
|4
|6
|17
|8
|Gilbraltar
|8
|0
|0
|8
|3
|37
|0
q-qualified
|Thursday, Aug. 31
|At Liege, Belgium
Belgium 9, Gibraltar 0
Cyprus 3, Bosnia-Herzegovina 2
Greece 0, Estonia 0
|Sunday, Sept. 3
|At Tallinn, Estonia
Estonia 1, Cyprus 0
Gibraltar 0, Bosnia-Herzegovina 4
Greece 1, Belgium 2
|GROUP I
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Croatia
|7
|5
|1
|1
|12
|2
|16
|Ukraine
|7
|4
|2
|1
|11
|5
|14
|Iceland
|7
|4
|1
|2
|9
|7
|13
|Turkey
|7
|3
|2
|2
|11
|8
|11
|Finland
|7
|1
|1
|5
|5
|10
|4
|Kosovo
|7
|0
|1
|6
|3
|19
|1
|Saturday, Sept. 2
|At Tampere, Finland
Finland 1, Iceland 0
Ukraine 2, Turkey 0
|Sunday, Sept. 3
|At Zagreb, Croatia
Croatia 1, Kosovo 0
|Tuesday, Sept. 5
|At Reykjavik, Iceland
Iceland vs. Ukraine, 2:45 p.m.
Kosovo vs. Finland, 2:45 p.m.
Turkey vs. Croatia, 2:45 p.m.
|SOUTH AMERICA
|Top four teams qualify
|Fifth place advances to playoff
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|q-Brazil
|15
|11
|3
|1
|37
|10
|36
|Colombia
|15
|7
|4
|4
|18
|15
|25
|Uruguay
|15
|7
|3
|5
|26
|17
|24
|Chile
|15
|7
|2
|6
|24
|22
|23
|Argentina
|15
|6
|5
|4
|15
|14
|23
|Peru
|15
|6
|3
|6
|24
|24
|21
|Paraguay
|15
|6
|3
|6
|16
|21
|21
|Ecuador
|15
|6
|2
|7
|23
|22
|20
|Bolivia
|15
|3
|1
|11
|12
|33
|12
|Venezuela
|15
|1
|4
|10
|17
|34
|7
q-qualified
|Thursday, Aug. 31
|At San Cristoval, Venezuela
Venezuela 0, Colombia 0, tie
Chile 0, Paraguay 3
Uruguay 0, Argentina 0
Brazil 2, Ecuador 0
Peru 2, Bolivia 1
|Tuesday, Sept. 5
|At La Paz, Bolivia
Bolivia vs. Chile, 4 p.m.
Colombia vs. Brazil, 4:30 p.m.
Ecuador vs. Peru, 5 p.m.
Paraguay vs. Uruguay, 7 p.m.
|At Buenos Aires, Argentina
Argentina vs. Venezuela, 7:30 p.m.
|ASIA
|THIRD ROUND
|Top two teams in each group qualify
|Third-place teams advance to playoff
|GROUP A
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|q-Iran
|9
|6
|3
|0
|8
|0
|21
|South Korea
|9
|4
|2
|3
|11
|10
|14
|Syria
|9
|3
|3
|3
|7
|6
|12
|Uzbekistan
|9
|4
|0
|5
|6
|7
|12
|China
|9
|2
|3
|4
|6
|9
|9
|Qatar
|9
|2
|1
|6
|7
|13
|7
q-qualified
|Thursday, Aug. 31
|At Wuhan, China
China 1, Uzbekistan 0
South Korea 0, Iran 0
Syria 3, Qatar 1
|Tuesday, Sept. 5
|At Tehran, Iran
Iran vs. Syria, 11 a.m.
Qatar vs. China, 11 a.m.
Uzbekistan vs. South Korea, 11 a.m.
|GROUP B
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|q-Japan
|9
|6
|2
|1
|17
|6
|20
|Saudi Arabia
|9
|5
|1
|3
|16
|10
|16
|Australia
|9
|4
|4
|1
|14
|10
|16
|Utd Arab Emirates
|9
|4
|1
|4
|10
|12
|13
|Iraq
|9
|2
|2
|5
|10
|21
|8
|Thailand
|9
|0
|2
|7
|5
|22
|2
q-qualified
|Tuesday, Aug. 29
|At Al Ain, United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates 2, Saudi Arabia 1
|Thursday, Aug. 31
|At Saitama, Japan
Japan 2, Australia 0
Thailand 1, Iraq 2
|Tuesday, Sept. 5
|At Melbourne, Australia
Australia vs. Thailand, 5 a.m.
Iraq vs. United Arab Emirates, 8:10 a.m.
Saudi Arabia vs. Japan, 1:30 p.m.
|AFRICA
|THIRD ROUND
|Double round robin
|Group winners qualify
|GROUP A
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Tunisia
|3
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1
|9
|Congo
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|3
|6
|Guinea
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|7
|3
|Libya
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|8
|3
|Thursday, Aug. 31
|At Conakry, Guinea
Guinea 3, Libya 2
|Friday, Sept. 1
|At Rades, Tunisia
Tunisia 2, Congo 1
|Monday, Sept. 4
|At Monastir, Tunisia
Libya 1, Guinea 0
|Tuesday, Sept. 5
|At Kinshasha, Congo
Congo vs. Tunisia, 1:30 p.m.
|GROUP B
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Nigeria
|4
|3
|1
|0
|10
|3
|10
|Zambia
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|4
|4
|Cameroon
|4
|0
|3
|1
|3
|7
|3
|Algeria
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|7
|1
|Friday, Sept. 1
|At Uyo, Nigeria
Nigeria 4, Cameroon 0
|Saturday, Sept. 2
|At Lusaka, Zambia
Zambia 3, Algeria 1
|Monday, Sept. 4
|At Yaounde, Cameroon
Cameroon 1, Nigeria 1
|Tuesday, Sept. 5
|At Blida, Algeria
Algeria vs. Zambia, 4:30 p.m.
|GROUP C
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Ivory Coast
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|1
|7
|Morocco
|3
|1
|2
|0
|6
|0
|5
|Gabon
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|2
|Mali
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|9
|1
|Friday, Sept. 1
|At Rabat, Morocco
Morocco 6, Mali 0
|Saturday, Sept. 2
|At Libreville, Gabon
Ivory Coast 3, Gabon 0
|Tuesday, Sept. 5
|At Bouake, Ivory Coast
Ivory Coast vs. Gabon, 1:30 p.m.
Mali vs. Morocco, 3 p.m.
|GROUP D
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Burkina Faso
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|1
|5
|South Africa
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|4
|Senegal
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|4
|Cape Verde
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5
|3
|Friday, Sept. 1
|At Praia, Cape Verde
Cape Verde 2, South Africa 1
|Saturday, Sept. 2
|At Dakar, Senegal
Senegal 0, Burkina Faso 0
|Tuesday, Sept. 5
|At Durban, South Africa
South Africa vs. Cape Verde, 1 p.m.
|At Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso vs. Senegal, 2 p.m.
|GROUP E
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Uganda
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|7
|Egypt
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|2
|6
|Ghana
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Rep. of Congo
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|1
|Thursday, Aug. 31
|At Kampala, Uganda
Uganda 1, Egypt 0
|Friday, Sept. 1
|At Kumasi, Ghana
Ghana 1, Republic of Congo 1
|Tuesday, Sept. 5
|At Brazzaville, Republic of Congo
Republic of Congo vs. Ghana, 10:30 a.m.
Egypt vs. Uganda, 2 p.m.
|OCEANIA
|FOURTH ROUND
|Home-and-home
|Winner advances to playoff
|against South America fifth-place team
|New Zealand vs. Solomon Islands
|Friday, Sept. 1
|At Auckland, New Zealand
New Zealand 6, Solomon Islands 1
|Tuesday, Sept. 5
|At Honiara, Solomon Islands
Solomon Islands vs. New Zealand, 11 p.m. (Sept. 4)
