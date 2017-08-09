Worlds Results

LONDON (AP) — Wednesday’s results from the Athletics World Championships at London Stadium:
|(Qqualifies)
|(qsub-qualifier)
|Men’s 200m Semifinal
1. Isiah Young, United States, 20.12 Q
2. Jereem Richards, Trinidad and Tobago, 20.14 Q
3. Isaac Makwala, Botswana, 20.14 Q
4. Ramil Guliyev, Turkey, 20.17 Q
5. Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Great Britain, 20.19 q
6. Ameer Webb, United States, 20.22 Q
7. Wayde Van Niekerk, South Africa, 20.28 q
8. Christophe Lemaitre, France, 20.30
9. Daniel Talbot, Great Britain, 20.38
10. Abdul Hakim Sani Brown, Japan, 20.43 Q
11. Yohan Blake, Jamaica, 20.52
12. Sydney Siame, Zambia, 20.54
13. David Lima, Portugal, 20.56
14. Kyree King, United States, 20.59
15. Jan Volko, Slovak Republic, 20.61
16. Shota Iizuka, Jaspan, 20.62
17. Filippo Tortu, Italy, 20.62
18. Akani Simbine, South Africa, 20.62
19. Kyle Greaux, Trinidad and Tobago, 20.65
20. Rasheed Dwyer, Jamaica, 20.69
21. Likourgos-Stefanos Tsakonas, Greece, 20.73
22. Winston Georgen, Guyana, 20.74
23. Wilfried Koffi Hua, Cote D’ivoire, 20.80
24. Zharnel Hughes, Great Britain, 20.85
25. Alex Wilson, Switzerland, 21.22
1. Karsten Warholm, Norway, 48.35
2. Yasmani Copello, Turkey, 48.49
3. Kerron Clement, United States, 48.52
4. Kemar Mowatt, Jamaica, 48.99
5. TJ Holmes, United States, 49.00
6. Juander Santos, Dominican Republic, 49.04
7. Abderrahaman Samba, Qatar, 49.74
8. Kariem Hussein, Switzerland, 50.07
1. Selemon Barega, Ethiopia, 13:21.50 Q
2. Birhanu Balew, Bahrain, 13:21.91 Q
3. Cyrus Rutto, Kenya, 13:22.45 Q
4. Patrick Tiernan, Australia, 13:22.52 Q
5. Ryan Hill, United States, 13:22.79 Q
6. Mohammed Ahmed, Canada, 13:22.97
7. Andrew Butchart, Great Britain, 13:24.78
8. Paul Kipkemoi Chelimo, United States, 13:24.88
9. Kemoy Campbell, Jamaica, 13:26.67
10. Awet Habte, Eritrea, 13:27.70
11. Soufiane Bouchikhi, Belgium, 13:28.64
12. Jamal Abdi Dirieh, Djibouti, 13:28.98
13. Zouhair Aouad, Bahrain, 13:29.28
14. Yomif Kejelcha, Ethiopia, 13:30.07 Q
15. Mohamed Farah, Great Britain, 13:30.18 Q
16. Muktar Edris, Ethiopia, 13:30.22 Q
17. Justyn Knight, Canada, 13:30.27 Q
18. Aron Kifle, Eritrea, 13:30.36 Q
19. Bashir Abdi, Belgium, 13:30.71
20. Morgan McDonald, Australia, 13:30.73
21. Soufiyan Bouqantar, Morocco, 13:30.78
22. Jacob Kiplimo, Unganda, 13:30.92
23. Eric Jenkins, United States, 13:31.09
24. Sam McEntee, Australia, 13:31.58
25. Sondre Nordstad Moen, Norway, 13:31.71
26. Hayle Ibrahimov, Azerbaijan, 13:32.15
27. Emmanuel Giniki Gisamoda, Tanzania, 13:32.31
28. Albert Kibichii Rop, Bahrain, 13:32.40
29. Stephen Kissa, Uganda, 13:32.86
30. Josphat Kiprono Menjo, Kenya, 13:35.68
31. Lakshmanan Govindan, India, 13:35.69
32. Richard Ringer, Germany, 13:36.87
33. Illias Fifa, Spain, 13:47.90
34. Marc Scott, Great Britain, 13:58.11
35. Kadar Omar Abdullahi, Athlete Refugee Team, 14:32.67
36. Mohamed Daud Mohamed, Somalia, 14:34.27
37. Davis Kiplangat, Kenya, 14:52.98
38. David Kulang, South Sudan, 14:53.19
39. Mohamed Sambe, Mauritania, 16:16.29
xx. Brahim Kaazouzi, Morocco, DNF
xx. Hagos Gebrhiwet, Ethiopia, DNS
xx. Gabriel Gerald Geay, Tanzania, DNS
|Men’s Hammer Throw Qualification
1. Wojciech Nowicki, Poland, 76.85 Q
2. Pawel Fajdek, Poland, 76.82 Q
3. Quentin Bigot, France, 76.11 Q
4. Pavel Bareisha, Belarus, 75.98 Q
5. Bence Halasz, Hungary, 75.56 Q
6. Dilshod Nazarov, Tajikistan, 75.54 Q
7. Nick Miller, Great Britain, 75.52 Q
8. Aleksei Sokyrskii, Neutral, 75.50 Q
9. Serghei Marghiev, Moldova, 75.18 q
10. Valeriy Pronkin, Neutral, 75.09 q
11. Ozkan Baltaci, Turkey, 74.69 q
12. Marco Lingua, Italy, 74.41 q
13. Marcel Lomnicky, Slovak Republic, 74.26
14. Krisztian Pars, Hungary, 74.08
15. David Soderberg, Finland, 73.76
16. Esref Apak, Turkey, 73.55
17. Sergej Litvinov, Neutral, 73.48
18. Zakhar Makhrosenka, Belarus, 72.58
19. Allan Wolski, Brazil, 72.51
20. Alex Young, United States, 72.07
21. Chris Bennett, Great Britain, 72.05
22. Siarhei Kalamoyets, Belarus, 71.90
23. Ashraf Amgad Elseify, Qatar, 71.87
24. Wagner Domingos, Brazil, 71.69
25. Serhii Reheda, Ukraine, 71.53
26. Diego Del Real, Mexico, 71.29
27. Hilmar Orn Jonsson, Iceland, 71.12
28. Mihaíl Anastasakis, Greece, 70.94
29. Hassan Mohamed Mahmoud, Egypt, 69.92
30. Simone Falloni, Italy, 69.90
31. Rudy Winkler, United States, 68.88
32. Kibwe Johnson,United States, 68.86
1. Phyllis Francis, United States, 49.92
2. Salwa Eid Naser, Bahrain, 50.06
3. Allyson Felix, United States, 50.08.
4. Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Bahamas, 50.49
5. Shericka Jackson, Jamaica, 50.76
6. Stephenie Ann McPherson, Jamaica, 50.86
7. Kabange Mupopo, Zambia, 51.15
8. Novlene Williams-Mills, Jamaica, 51.48
|Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Heat
1. Beatrice Chepkoech, Kenya, 9:19.03 Q
2. Ruth Jebet, Bahrain, 9:19.52 Q
3. Courtney Frerichs, United States, 9:25.14 Q
4. Aisha Praught, Jamaica, 9:26.37 q
5. Celliphine Chepteek Chespol, Kenya, 9:27.35 Q
6. Emma Coburn, United States, 9:27.42 Q
7. Genevieve Lacaze, Australia, 9:27.53 Q
8. Winfred Mutile Yavi, Bahrain, 9:28.00 q
9. Genevieve Lalonde, Canada, 9:31.81 q
10. Etenesh Diro, Ethiopia, 9:31.87 q
11. Birtukan Fente, Ethiopia, 9:33.99 q
12. Belen Casetta, Argentina, 9:35.78 q
13. Fabienne Schlumpf, Switzerland, 9:36.08
14. Özlem Kaya, Turkey, 9:37.06
15. Gesa Felicitas Krause, Germany, 9:39.86 Q
16. Hyvin Kiyeng Jepkemoi, Kenya, 9:39.89 Q
17. Purity Cherotich Kirui, Kenya, 9:40.53 Q
18. Fadwa Sidi Madane, Morocco, 9:40.61
19. Sofia Assefa, Ethiopia, 9:40.88
20. Peruth Chemutai, Uganda, 9:43.04
21. Anna Emilie Moller, Denmark, 9:44.12
22. Irene Sanchez-Escribano, Spain, 9:46.59
23. Maria Larsson, Sweden, 9:48.13
24. Maeva Danois, France 9:49.21
25. Rosie Clarke, Great Britain, 9:49.36
26. Alycia Butterworth, Canada, 9:51.50
27. Viktoria Gyurkes, Hungary, 9:52.66
28. Amina Bettiche, Algeria, 9:53.06
29. Mariya Shatlova, Ukraine, 9:54.21
30. Lennie Waite, Great Britain, 9:54.97
31. Tigest Getnet, Bahrain, 9:55.42
32. Maria Bernard, Canada, 9:59.45
33. Victoria Mitchell, Australia, 10:00.40
34. Francesca Bertoni, Italy, 10:01.36
35. María José Perez, Spain, 10:01.84
36. Camilla Richardsson, Finland, 10:07.04
37. Lucie Sekanova, Czech Republic, 10:09.67
38. Tugba Guvenc, Turkey, 10:13.03
39. Charlotta Fouberg, Sweden, 10:21.21
40. Teresa Urbina, Spain, 10:21.90
xx. Colleen Quigley, United States, DQ
xx. Luiza Gega, Albania, DNS
|Women’s Long Jump Qualification
1. Darya Klishina, Neutral, 6.66 q
2. Tianna Bartoletta, United States, 6.64 q
3. Lorraine Ugen, Great Britain, 6.63 q
4. Ivana Spanovic, Sercia, 6.62 q
5. Lauma Griva, Latvia, 6.58 q
6. Claudia Salman-Rath, Germany, 6.52 q
7. Chantel Malone, British Virgin Islands, 6.52 q
8. Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor, Nigeria, 6.51 q
9. Brittney Reese, United States, 6.50 q
10. Alina Rotaru, Romania, 6.50 q
11. Brooke Stratton, Australia, 6.46 q
12. Eliane Martins, Brazil, 6.46 q
13. Shara Proctor, Great Britain, 6.45
14. Quanesha Burks, United States, 6.44
15. Nektaria Panagi, Cyprus, 6.43
16. Khaddi Sagnia, Sweden, 6.42
17. Ese Brume, Nigeria, 6.38
18. Maryna Bekh, Ukraine, 6.36
19. Christabel Nettey, Canada, 6.36
20. Jazmin Sawyers, Great Britain, 6.34
21. Shakeelah Saunders, United States, 6.32
22. Naa Anang, Australia, 6.27
23. Alexandra Wester, Germany, 6.2724. Laura Strati, Italy, 6.21
25. Ksenija Balta, Estonia, 6.15
26. Háido Alexouli, Greece, 5.94
27. Angela Morosanu, Romania, 5.92
28. Bianca Stuart, Bahamas, 5.91
29. Jessamyn Sauceda, Mexico, 5.61
30. Rellie Kaputin, Papua New Guinea, 5.59
1. Lijiao Gong, China, 19.94
2. Anita Marton, Hungary, 19.49
3. Michelle Carter, Unites States, 19.14
4. Danniel Thomas-Dodd, Jamaica, 18.91
5. Yang Gao, China, 18.25
6. Brittany Crew, Canada, 18.21
7. Yuliya Leantsiuk, Belarus, 18.12
8. Yaniuvis Lopez, Cuba, 18.03
9. Geisa Arcanjo, Brazil, 18.03
10. Raven Saunders, United States, 17.86
11. Melissa Boekelman, Netherlands, 17.73
12. Ka Bian, China, 17.60
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.