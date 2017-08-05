501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Without Neymar, PSG wins…

Without Neymar, PSG wins season-opener against Amiens

By The Associated Press August 5, 2017 1:13 pm 08/05/2017 01:13pm
Share
PSG's Edinson Cavani celebrates after scoring a goal during the French major soccer league opening match between Paris Saint-Germain and Amiens at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

PARIS (AP) — Without Neymar on the pitch, Edinson Cavani and Javier Pastore scored a goal each to give Paris Saint-Germain a 2-0 win against promoted Amiens in its French season-opener on Saturday.

Neymar, who signed a five-year deal with PSG from Barcelona earlier this week in a world-record transfer, was not authorized to play because of paperwork issues.

The Brazil star was presented to fans during a ceremony before kickoff and then watched his teammates dominate a well-organized Amiens that came to the Parc des Princes to defend.

Cavani, who scored 35 league goals last season, broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute and Pastore sealed the outcome of the match on the break with 10 minutes left.

Defending champion Monaco opened its title defense with a 3-2 win over Toulouse on Friday.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Sales tax holidays for Md., Va.

See when D.C. Maryland and Virginia are having their sales tax holidays — and which items are tax-exempt.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?