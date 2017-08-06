501.5
White House: Trump ‘not discussing’ firing Mueller

By The Associated Press August 6, 2017 11:41 am 08/06/2017 11:41am
FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting in Washington. Mueller is using a grand jury in Washington as part of an investigation into potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia, according to a person familiar with the probe. The use of a grand jury, a standard prosecution tool in criminal investigations, suggests that Mueller and his team of investigators is likely to hear from witnesses and demand documents in the coming weeks. The person who confirmed to The Associated Press that Mueller had turned to a grand jury was not authorized to discuss the investigation by name and spoke on condition of anonymity. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — White House counselor Kellyanne Conway says President Donald Trump is “not discussing” firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Speaking on ABC’s “This Week,” Conway says the White House has made clear it will cooperate with Mueller’s investigation into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.

The Associated Press reported last week that Mueller was now using a grand jury in Washington as part of that probe.

Conway says Trump believes the Russia investigation is a “complete false and fabricated lie.” But she says the president “has not even discussed” nor is “discussing” firing Mueller.

Senators introduced bipartisan bills last week creating judicial review procedures that could shield Mueller from firing by Trump.

