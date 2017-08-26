501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Western Balkans leaders meet…

Western Balkans leaders meet to strengthen economic ties

By The Associated Press August 26, 2017 4:40 am 08/26/2017 04:40am
Share

DURRES, Albania (AP) — Prime ministers from Western Balkans countries have gathered for an informal meeting to discuss deepening regional economic cooperation as part of the process for joining the European Union.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama is hosting Saturday’s meeting in the Albanian port city of Durres. His counterparts from Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia and Hercegovina, Macedonia and Montenegro are participating.

EU Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn and World Bank Vice President Cyril Muller also are attending.

The leaders gathered in Italy last month for an official EU summit that focused on boosting economic growth through stronger inter-regional relations.

All are at different stages of EU integration. The EU’s official enlargement process is on hold until 2019.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?