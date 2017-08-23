501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Wayne Rooney's England career…

Wayne Rooney’s England career in numbers

By The Associated Press August 23, 2017 9:19 am 08/23/2017 09:19am
Share
FILE - This is a Saturday, Nov. 15, 2014 file photo of England's Wayne Rooney, right, as he controls the ball in front of Slovenia's Branko Ilic, during their Euro 2016 Group E qualifying soccer match at Wembley Stadium, London, England striker Wayne Rooney announced his immediate retirement from international football on Wednesday Aug. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Bogdan Maran/File)

LONDON (AP) — England record-scorer Wayne Rooney retired from international duty on Wednesday to focus on his club career at Everton.

Here is a look at Rooney’s England career from 2003 to 2016 in numbers:

119 — England appearances, the most by an outfield player and six behind goalkeeper Peter Shilton’s all-time record.

71 – England wins in which Rooney appeared. There were 29 draws and 19 losses.

53 — Goals, an England scoring record.

7 — Only seven of his goals have come at international tournaments, four of them as an 18-year-old at the 2004 European Championship.

1 — Only scored once at a World Cup, against Uruguay in 2014.

6 — Major tournaments Rooney played at

17 — Age Rooney made his international debut as a substitute in a friendly against Australia in February 2003.

2 — Red cards, against Portugal at the 2006 World Cup and in a Euro 2012 qualifier in Montenegro.

6 — Managers Rooney played under at England: Sven-Goran Eriksson, Steve McClaren, Fabio Capello, Roy Hodgson, Sam Allardyce and Gareth Southgate.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Millions watch eclipse across US

An estimated audience of 200 million people watched the moon move in front of the sun, either in person, on TV or online.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?