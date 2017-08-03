501.5
Warnings issued as heatwave hits parts of Romania

Warnings issued as heatwave hits parts of Romania

By The Associated Press August 3, 2017 8:41 am 08/03/2017 08:41am
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Meteorologists in Romania have issued a warning about unusually high temperatures, with 42 degrees Celsius (107.6 F) forecast for parts of western Romania.

Meteorologists issued a “red code” heat alert for 12 counties in western Romania for the next two days, with soaring temperatures expected to subside only after sunset.

An “amber code” was issued for the rest of the country, forecasting temperatures up to 39 C (102 F).

Police said there will be restrictions for heavy traffic on major roads during the weekend due to the heatwave.

Authorities told people not to go outside during the heatwave, and urged adults not to leave children in cars due in the scorching weather.

The heatwave which began Monday is expected to last until the middle of next week.

