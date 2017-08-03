501.5
WADA insists Russia must accept findings of doping report

By The Associated Press August 3, 2017 4:42 am 08/03/2017 04:42am
MOSCOW (AP) — The World Anti-Doping Agency says the Russian government must accept the findings of a report which accused it of overseeing widespread doping and a cover-up.

Last year’s report by WADA investigator Richard McLaren said Russian Sports Ministry officials decided which athletes to “save” by covering up failed drug tests, and swapped samples containing banned substances at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

In a new road map, WADA has made acceptance of the report by the ministry and Russian Olympic Committee a key point as Russia tries to have its national drug-test agency, known as RUSADA, reinstated.

The demand will likely have little immediate effect because WADA has already partially restored some authority to RUSADA, allowing it to coordinate drug testing.

