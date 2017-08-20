Vuelta a Espana Results

Sunday At Gruissan, France Second Stage

A 126.4-mile flat ride from Nimes to Gruissan

1. Yves Lampaert, Belgium, Quick-Step Floors, 4:36:13.

2. Matteo Trentin, Italy, Quick-Step Floors, same time.

3. Adam Blythe, Britain, Aqua Blue Sport, same time.

4. Edward Theuns, Belgium, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

5. Sacha Modolo, Italy, UAE Team Emirates, same time.

6. Michael Schwarzmann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

7. Tom Van Asbroeck, Belgium, Cannondale Drapac, same time.

8. Daniel Oss, Italy, BMC Racing, same time.

9. Patrick Konrad, Austria, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

10. Vincenzo Nibali, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, same time.

Also

41. Tejay Van Garderen, United States, BMC Racing, :13 behind.

88. Peter Stetina, United States, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

111. Lawrence Warbasse, United States, Aqua Blue Sport, :39.

119. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 1:10.

152. Joe Dombrowski, United States, Cannondale Drapac, 2:32.

155. Benjamin King, United States, Dimension Data, same time.

Overall Standings (After two stages)

1. Yves Lampaert, Belgium, Quick-Step Floors, 4:52:07.

2. Matteo Trentin, Italy, Quick-Step Floors, :01.

3. Daniel Oss, Italy, BMC Racing, :03.

4. Tejay Van Garderen, United States, BMC Racing, :17.

5. Nicolas Roche, Ireland, BMC Racing, same time.

6. Rohan Dennis, Australia, BMC Racing, same time.

7. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Quick-Step Floors, :18.

8. Wilco Kelderman, Netherlands, Sunweb, same time.

9. Chris Froome, Britain, Sky, :21.

10. Wout Poels, Netherlands, Sky, same time.

Also

49. Peter Stetina, United States, Trek-Segafredo, :52.

90. Lawrence Warbasse, United States, Aqua Blue Sport, 1:21.

92. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 1:24.

153. Benjamin King, United States, Dimension Data, 3:15.

158. Joe Dombrowski, United States, Cannondale Drapac, 3:30.

