Vuelta a Espana Results

|Sunday
|At Gruissan, France
|Second Stage
A 126.4-mile flat ride from Nimes to Gruissan
1. Yves Lampaert, Belgium, Quick-Step Floors, 4:36:13.
2. Matteo Trentin, Italy, Quick-Step Floors, same time.
3. Adam Blythe, Britain, Aqua Blue Sport, same time.
4. Edward Theuns, Belgium, Trek-Segafredo, same time.
5. Sacha Modolo, Italy, UAE Team Emirates, same time.
6. Michael Schwarzmann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.
7. Tom Van Asbroeck, Belgium, Cannondale Drapac, same time.
8. Daniel Oss, Italy, BMC Racing, same time.
9. Patrick Konrad, Austria, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.
10. Vincenzo Nibali, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, same time.
41. Tejay Van Garderen, United States, BMC Racing, :13 behind.
88. Peter Stetina, United States, Trek-Segafredo, same time.
111. Lawrence Warbasse, United States, Aqua Blue Sport, :39.
119. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 1:10.
152. Joe Dombrowski, United States, Cannondale Drapac, 2:32.
155. Benjamin King, United States, Dimension Data, same time.
|Overall Standings
|(After two stages)
1. Yves Lampaert, Belgium, Quick-Step Floors, 4:52:07.
2. Matteo Trentin, Italy, Quick-Step Floors, :01.
3. Daniel Oss, Italy, BMC Racing, :03.
4. Tejay Van Garderen, United States, BMC Racing, :17.
5. Nicolas Roche, Ireland, BMC Racing, same time.
6. Rohan Dennis, Australia, BMC Racing, same time.
7. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Quick-Step Floors, :18.
8. Wilco Kelderman, Netherlands, Sunweb, same time.
9. Chris Froome, Britain, Sky, :21.
10. Wout Poels, Netherlands, Sky, same time.
49. Peter Stetina, United States, Trek-Segafredo, :52.
90. Lawrence Warbasse, United States, Aqua Blue Sport, 1:21.
92. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 1:24.
153. Benjamin King, United States, Dimension Data, 3:15.
158. Joe Dombrowski, United States, Cannondale Drapac, 3:30.
