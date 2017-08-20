501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Vuelta a Espana Results

Vuelta a Espana Results

By The Associated Press August 20, 2017 1:11 pm 08/20/2017 01:11pm
Share
Sunday
At Gruissan, France
Second Stage

A 126.4-mile flat ride from Nimes to Gruissan

1. Yves Lampaert, Belgium, Quick-Step Floors, 4:36:13.

2. Matteo Trentin, Italy, Quick-Step Floors, same time.

3. Adam Blythe, Britain, Aqua Blue Sport, same time.

4. Edward Theuns, Belgium, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

5. Sacha Modolo, Italy, UAE Team Emirates, same time.

6. Michael Schwarzmann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

7. Tom Van Asbroeck, Belgium, Cannondale Drapac, same time.

8. Daniel Oss, Italy, BMC Racing, same time.

9. Patrick Konrad, Austria, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

10. Vincenzo Nibali, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, same time.

Also

41. Tejay Van Garderen, United States, BMC Racing, :13 behind.

88. Peter Stetina, United States, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

111. Lawrence Warbasse, United States, Aqua Blue Sport, :39.

119. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 1:10.

152. Joe Dombrowski, United States, Cannondale Drapac, 2:32.

155. Benjamin King, United States, Dimension Data, same time.

Overall Standings
(After two stages)

1. Yves Lampaert, Belgium, Quick-Step Floors, 4:52:07.

2. Matteo Trentin, Italy, Quick-Step Floors, :01.

3. Daniel Oss, Italy, BMC Racing, :03.

4. Tejay Van Garderen, United States, BMC Racing, :17.

5. Nicolas Roche, Ireland, BMC Racing, same time.

6. Rohan Dennis, Australia, BMC Racing, same time.

7. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Quick-Step Floors, :18.

8. Wilco Kelderman, Netherlands, Sunweb, same time.

9. Chris Froome, Britain, Sky, :21.

10. Wout Poels, Netherlands, Sky, same time.

Also

49. Peter Stetina, United States, Trek-Segafredo, :52.

90. Lawrence Warbasse, United States, Aqua Blue Sport, 1:21.

92. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 1:24.

153. Benjamin King, United States, Dimension Data, 3:15.

158. Joe Dombrowski, United States, Cannondale Drapac, 3:30.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News Other Sports Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

'Her name is ringing out now'

Hundreds of mourners packed into a downtown Charlottesville theater to remember Heather Heyer, killed during last weekend's protests. See photos of the memorial.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?