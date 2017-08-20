501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Veterinarian team to treat…

Veterinarian team to treat dogs near Chernobyl disaster site

By The Associated Press August 20, 2017 5:41 pm 08/20/2017 05:41pm
Share

BOSTON (AP) — An animal welfare group based in Boston is helping provide medical treatment to dogs near the site of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

The international group Four Paws says it has sent a veterinarian to join a team of others who are neutering and vaccinating dogs in Ukraine. It’s part of an effort organized by the Michigan-based nonprofit Clean Futures Fund.

An explosion at Chernobyl’s nuclear power plant sent a radioactive cloud over Europe and forced the evacuation of about 115,000 people. The animal welfare group says many dogs were left behind and hundreds still live in areas with radioactive contamination.

The group says neutering limits their population growth and increases chances of survival during winters. Vaccinating stray dogs can protect power plant workers who come into contact with them.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Business & Finance Europe News Health and Fitness News Latest News Living News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

'Her name is ringing out now'

Hundreds of mourners packed into a downtown Charlottesville theater to remember Heather Heyer, killed during last weekend's protests. See photos of the memorial.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?