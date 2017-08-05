Van Niekerk starts at worlds in qualifying for 400 meters

501.5
By The Associated Press August 5, 2017 5:18 am 08/05/2017 05:18am
Jamaica's Usain Bolt jokes with mascot Hero the Hedgehog after his men's 100m heat during the World Athletics Championships in London Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

LONDON (AP) — Wayde Van Niekerk, the man seeking to succeed Usain Bolt as the sport’s best athlete, sets off for double gold at the world championships in the 400 meters.

The South African is running the first round of the 400 on Day 2 of the worlds, and hopes to cap it with gold in the 200 next Thursday in what would be his sixth race in as many days. In the 400, the defending champion will face tough competition from Isaac Makwala of Botswana and Fred Kerley of the United States.

In other morning events, the women’s heptathlon starts with Olympic champion Nafi Thiam of Belgium the favorite after breaking the 7,000-point mark earlier this season.

More AP track coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/London2017

