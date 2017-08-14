Van Gogh ‘Sunflowers’ reunited online

501.5
By The Associated Press August 14, 2017 10:20 am 08/14/2017 10:20am
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 24, 2014 file photo, twins Edgar, left, and Gabriel, aged 10, arrange themselves to pose for photographers beside two versions of Dutch-born painter Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers", the left one from 1888 and the right one from 1889, during a photocall at the National Portrait Gallery in London. Five versions of a Vincent van Gogh masterpiece are being reunited for the first time in a “virtual exhibition.” On Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, they will all be streamed to a global audience in a Facebook Live broadcast. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

LONDON (AP) — Five versions of a Vincent van Gogh masterpiece are being reunited for the first time in a “virtual exhibition.”

Van Gogh painted his “Sunflowers” series in the south of France in 1888 and 1889. Five versions of work reside in five different museums on three continents.

On Monday they will all be streamed to a global audience in a Facebook Live broadcast.

The broadcast will begin in London’s National Gallery at 1650GMT (12:50 p.m. EDT). Then it heads to Amsterdam’s Van Gogh Museum, the Neue Pinakothek in Munich, the Philadelphia Museum of Art and Tokyo’s Seiji Togo Memorial Museum of Art.

A curator from each museum will describe what makes their version unique.

Last week, the museums launched a virtual-reality experience that shows viewers all five “Sunflowers” in one room.

This story has been corrected to show that the hour when the exhibit will be broadcast in the Eastern U.S. is 12:50 p.m., not 12:50 a.m.

