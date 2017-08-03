501.5
Ukraine pulls 2 athletes from track worlds over rule breach

By The Associated Press August 3, 2017 4:56 am 08/03/2017 04:56am
KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine has withdrawn two sprinters from the upcoming world athletics championships over an alleged breach of IAAF rules.

The Ukrainian Athletics Federation says that Olesya Povkh and Olha Zemylak have both been removed in connection with “IAAF disciplinary regulations.”

The federation didn’t give details of the alleged offences.

Povkh won an Olympic bronze medal in the women’s 4×100-meter relay in 2012, and had been due to race the 100 and 4×100 at the world championships in London, which start Friday.

Zemlyak was European silver medalist in the 400 in 2014. She was due to compete in the 400 and 4×400 in London.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

