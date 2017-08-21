501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News »

UK promises to prosecute online hate crimes vigorously

By The Associated Press August 21, 2017 4:30 am 08/21/2017 04:30am
LONDON (AP) — British prosecutors have promised to vigorously prosecute hate crimes committed on social media.

The new guidelines issued Monday outline a tough stance on cyber hate attacks on the basis of race, religion, disability, sexual orientation or transgender identity. Alison Saunders, the director of public prosecutions, says hate crime “has a corrosive effect on our society and that is why it is a priority area.”

She says “the internet and social media in particular have provided new platforms” for bad behavior.

Community groups monitoring anti-Semitic and Islamophobic abuse have reported that a significant proportion of incidents involve the internet. There was also a surge in reports following the European Union referendum in June 2016 in which Britons chose to leave the bloc.

