501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » UK police seek jogger…

UK police seek jogger who pushed woman into path of bus

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 7:29 am 08/08/2017 07:29am
Share
In this image taken from surveillance camera video released by London's Metropolitan Police on Tuesday Aug. 8, 2017 shows a male jogger top right running towards a woman, bottom right, on Putney Bridge in London. British police have appealed for witnesses to help find a jogger who pushed a woman into the path of a bus. London's Metropolitan Police force released surveillance camera footage Tuesday of the May 5 incident on Putney Bridge. It shows a jogger in shorts and T-shirt banging into a pedestrian, who tumbles in front of a double-decker bus. The bus stops just before hitting her. (Metropolitan Police via AP)

LONDON (AP) — British police have appealed for witnesses to help find a jogger who pushed a woman into the path of a bus.

London’s Metropolitan Police force released surveillance camera footage Tuesday of the May 5 incident on Putney Bridge.

It shows a jogger in shorts and T-shirt banging into a pedestrian, who tumbles in front of a double-decker bus. The bus stops just before hitting her.

Sgt. Mat Knowles said “it was only due to the superb quick reactions of the bus driver that she was not hit by the vehicle.”

Police say the woman saw the jogger running back across the bridge about 15 minutes later and tried in vain to speak to him.

Officers are seeking a white man in his 30s with brown eyes and short brown hair.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Health and Fitness News Latest News Living News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?