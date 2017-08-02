501.5
UK police charge doctor with 118 sex offences

By The Associated Press August 2, 2017 2:16 pm 08/02/2017 02:16pm
LONDON (AP) — London police have charged an east London doctor with 118 sex offenses, including one assault on a child under 13.

The Metropolitan Police said Wednesday that Dr. Manish Shah, 47, was accused of 65 counts of assault by penetration and 52 allegations of sexual assault. He is also charged with one count of sexual assault on a child under 13.

He set to appear at Barkingside Magistrate’s Court on Aug. 31.

