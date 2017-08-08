501.5
UK ex-police officer jailed for filming sex from chopper

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 8:00 am 08/08/2017 08:00am
LONDON (AP) — A British ex-police officer has been given a year in jail for using a helicopter to film people having sex.

Judge Peter Kelson sentenced Adrian Pogmore at Sheffield Crown Court for using the South Yorkshire Police helicopter to capture graphic scenes of sex and sunbathing.

Kelson told Pogmore “You, quite literally, considered yourself above the law.”

Pogmore admitted four counts of misconduct in a public office last month. He was fired by the police.

Two other officers were acquitted in the case after testifying they had no idea what Pogmore was doing with the high-powered camera on the aircraft.

