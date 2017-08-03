Tusk questioned by Polish prosecutor over 2010 crash

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council, has arrived at the national prosecutor’s office in his native Poland to be questioned as a witness in an investigation into the 2010 plane crash that killed President Lech Kaczynski.

Tusk arrived Thursday morning surrounded by supporters chanting “Donald Tusk!”

Prosecutors previously said they want to question Tusk, who was Polish prime minister at the time of the crash in Russia, about why Poland failed to ensure the correct identification of the crash victims, some of whose remains got buried in the wrong graves.

There is a political element to the case given Poland’s most powerful politician, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the president’s surviving twin brother, is a bitter political opponent of Tusk’s and accuses him of partial responsibility for the tragedy, something Tusk denies.

