501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Turkey's president declares dress…

Turkey’s president declares dress code for suspects on trial

By The Associated Press August 5, 2017 2:49 pm 08/05/2017 02:49pm
Share
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 1, 207 file photo, paramilitary police and members of the special forces escort former Air Force commander Akin Ozturk and other suspects of last year's failed coup, outside the courthouse at the start of a trial, in Ankara, Turkey. Turkey’s president has announced clothing to be worn by defendants appearing in court for alleged involvement in last year’s failed coup and terrorism. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 said there would be two types of brown outfits for criminal suspects: jumpsuits for “coup plotters” and jackets and trousers for “terrorists.” (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici, File)

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president has announced clothing to be worn by defendants appearing in court for alleged involvement in last year’s failed coup and terrorism.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said there would be two types of brown outfits for criminal suspects: jumpsuits for “coup plotters” and jackets and trousers for “terrorists.”

Speaking at a stadium opening in eastern Malatya province, he said: “No more coming to court wearing whatever they want.”

Erdogan first demanded court attire “like in Guantanamo” on the anniversary of the July 15 coup attempt. Days earlier, a former soldier appeared in court wearing a T-shirt with the word “hero.”

Dozens have been detained on suspicion of terror propaganda for wearing similar shirts.

More than 50,000 people have been arrested since the bloody overthrow attempt.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News Middle East News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Sales tax holidays for Md., Va.

See when D.C. Maryland and Virginia are having their sales tax holidays — and which items are tax-exempt.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?