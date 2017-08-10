501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Turkey: Russian national detained…

Turkey: Russian national detained over planned drone attack

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 5:12 am 08/10/2017 05:12am
Share

ISTANBUL (AP) — A private news agency in Turkey says authorities have detained a suspected Islamic State militant who was allegedly planning a drone attack on U.S. aircraft at Incirlik air base.

Dogan news agency said Thursday that a Russian national was detained in the southern Turkish city of Adana over suspicions that he planned to crash an American aircraft at the base using a drone. According to Dogan, the man is affiliated with IS.

The U.S. Air Force uses Incirlik air base, near Adana, as a staging post for the air campaign against IS in Syria and Iraq.

IS militants have used armed drones to deadly effect in Iraq and Syria, converting commercial drones to carry small explosives.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News Middle East News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?