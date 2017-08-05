501.5
Turkey reinforces military units on Syrian border

By The Associated Press August 5, 2017 5:31 am 08/05/2017 05:31am
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish news agencies say the country has increased its military presence along its southern border against threats from Kurdish militants in war-torn northern Syria.

The official Anadolu news agency said Saturday that Turkey dispatched artillery to Kilis province to reinforce units there.

The six-vehicle convoy included tanks and howitzers to be positioned across from the Kurdish-controlled Syrian region of Afrin, according to the private Dogan news agency.

Turkey has been vehemently opposed to the presence of the People’s Protection Units, or YPG, in northern Syria. The country considers the YPG, a key U.S. ally in fighting the Islamic State group in Syria, a terror group and an extension of Kurdish militants operating inside Turkey.

In late April, Turkey relocated military units to Sanliurfa province across from another YPG-controlled area.

