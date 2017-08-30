501.5
Turkey protests US indictment charging Erdogan’s security

By The Associated Press August 30, 2017 4:52 pm 08/30/2017 04:52pm
FILE- In this file frame grab from video provided by Voice of America, members of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's security detail are shown violently reacting to peaceful protesters during Erdogan's trip last month to Washington. A grand jury in the U.S. capital announced Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, that it issued indictments for 19 people, including 15 identified as Turkish security officials, for attacking protesters in May 2017. (Voice of America via AP, File)

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s foreign ministry says the country protests “in the harshest way” a U.S. court decision to indict 19 people, including 15 Turkish security officials.

The statement published late Wednesday follows Tuesday’s grand jury decision in Washington to charge the defendants with attacking peaceful demonstrators during a visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on May 16.

Turkey has repeatedly told U.S. officials that security outside the ambassador’s home was negligent and didn’t ensure the safety of Erdogan’s entourage amid sympathizers of an outlawed Kurdish militant group, according to the statement.

The ministry called the indictment “biased” and “regretful,” claiming it also accused people who had never been to the U.S.

It announced Turkey would follow legal paths to fight the decision.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

