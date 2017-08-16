501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Turkey asks Germany to…

Turkey asks Germany to extradite top coup suspect

By The Associated Press August 16, 2017 6:08 am 08/16/2017 06:08am
Share

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has formally asked the German government to arrest and extradite a top suspect in last year’s failed coup attempt following reports suggesting that he has been spotted in Germany.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Turkey submitted a formal note Wednesday demanding fugitive Adil Oksuz’s extradition.

Oksuz, accused of being a follower of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, is believed to have played a key part in the failed coup. Gulen denies accusations of involvement in the attempt.

The request comes amid souring relations between the two countries. Turkey accuses Germany of providing a safe haven to Kurdish militants and suspects wanted for alleged links to the coup.

Cavusoglu said: “If this person is there, we asked that he be located, taken into custody and returned to Turkey.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News Middle East News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

White supremacists clash with protesters in Charlottesville

A white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, erupted in violence Saturday, Aug. 13, when protesters and white supremacists clashed.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?