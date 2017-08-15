501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Tributes paid to man…

Tributes paid to man who tried to save lawmaker Jo Cox

By The Associated Press August 15, 2017 5:20 am 08/15/2017 05:20am
Share

LONDON (AP) — Tributes are being paid following the death of a retired mineworker who tried to save the life of British lawmaker Jo Cox when she was stabbed to death last year.

Bernard Kenny’s son says he died Monday after battling cancer. The 79-year-old had jumped on the back of attacker Thomas Mair in a failed attempt to thwart the assault on Cox.

Kenny, who was also stabbed in the assault, was awarded the George Cross, Britain’s highest gallantry award for civilians.

The late lawmaker’s husband, Brendan, tweeted on Tuesday that “Bernard Kenny was a hero, he personified the best of our country; risking his own safety to help others. Our thoughts and love are with his family.”

Mair, a neo-Nazi, was sentenced to life for Cox’s murder and found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm to Kenny.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

White supremacists clash with protesters in Charlottesville

A white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, erupted in violence Saturday, Aug. 13, when protesters and white supremacists clashed.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?