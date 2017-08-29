501.5
Tottenham sells center back…

Tottenham sells center back Kevin Wimmer to Stoke

By The Associated Press August 29, 2017 6:03 am 08/29/2017 06:03am
STOKE, England (AP) — Tottenham sold Kevin Wimmer to Premier League rival Stoke for 18 million pounds ($23.3 million) on Tuesday, dispensing with the Austria center back after reinforcing its defense last week by signing Davinson Sanchez.

Wimmer, who signed a five-year deal, is Stoke’s third new central defender after Kurt Zouma and Bruno Martins Indi.

“We put a real emphasis on trying to enhance the defensive areas of the squad this summer,” Stoke manager Mark Hughes said, “and we feel that we have been able to do that.”

Wimmer was a back-up defender at Tottenham, playing only 31 games after joining from Cologne in 2015, although he was handed a new five-year deal in the 2016 offseason. With Sanchez joining Tottenham for a club-record fee, Wimmer’s prospects of getting in the team were further reduced.

Stoke, which has four points from its first three league games, has signed seven players in the transfer window.

