501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Top UK cellphone seller…

Top UK cellphone seller blames weak pound for profit warning

By The Associated Press August 24, 2017 4:13 am 08/24/2017 04:13am
Share

LONDON (AP) — Shares in Dixons Carphone PLC, one of Britain’s most visible high street brands, have slumped by nearly a third after the company warned that its profits this year would be lower than expected, largely because the fall in the pound since last year’s vote to leave the European Union has prompted customers to hold on to their handsets for longer.

In early Thursday trading in London, the company’s share price was down 29 percent at 1.61 pounds.

In a statement, the company said it has seen a “more challenging” environment in the British cellphone market. It said that was mainly due to currency fluctuations making handsets more expensive.

Since last year’s Brexit vote, the pound has fallen by around 15 percent against its main competitors, including the dollar.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News Europe News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?