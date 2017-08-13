501.5
The walks set off a furious last day at world championships

By The Associated Press August 13, 2017 5:34 am 08/13/2017 05:34am
Finland's Veli-Matti Partanen, Norway's Havard Haukenes, Ecuador's Andres Chocho and Japan's Hirooki Arai, from right, pass by Buckingham Palace as they compete in the men's 50-kilometer race walk during the World Athletics Championships in London Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

LONDON (AP) — The walks set the pace for a furious final day at the world championships with 11 finals and a final tribute to Usain Bolt.

Under clear skies near Buckingham Palace, the men and women walkers both had their 20- and 50-kilometer races before the action was to return to the Olympic Stadium in the evening.

The United States was expected to add more to its medal haul with the 4×400-meter relays, where Allyson Felix is favored to win a 16th world championship medal.

Other finals are in the women’s 800, 5,000 and discus, and the men’s high jump and 1,500.

