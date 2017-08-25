The Latest: Volkswagen engineer gets prison in diesel case

DETROIT (AP) — The Latest on the criminal investigation into Volkswagen’s diesel emissions scandal (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

A Volkswagen engineer who had a key role in the company’s diesel emissions scandal has been sentenced to more than three years in prison and fined $200,000.

The sentence handed down Friday in Detroit was steeper than prosecutors requested for Robert Liang (LANG).

During the hearing, U.S. District Court Judge Sean Cox said Liang knew the German automaker was cheating and worked to cover it up. The judge imposed a 40-month prison sentence.

Prosecutors had requested a 36-month prison term and a $20,000 fine.

Liang declined to speak on his own behalf Friday.

Liang had asked the judge to consider a sentence of probation and 1,500 hours of community service. He is one of two VW employees to plead guilty, although others charged in the case are in Germany and out of reach.

7:05 a.m.

U.S. prosecutors are seeking a three-year prison sentence for a Volkswagen engineer who had a key role in the company’s diesel emissions scandal.

Robert Liang (LANG) will be sentenced Friday in federal court in Detroit. He is one of two VW employees to plead guilty, although others charged in the case are in Germany and out of reach.

Prosecutors say Liang was aware that VW used software to cheat U.S. emission rules on nearly 600,000 diesel vehicles. His lawyer says he’s not “greedy or immoral” but followed orders to keep his job and support his family.

The 63-year-old Liang is asking the judge to consider a sentence of probation and 1,500 hours of community service.

The government says Liang wasn’t the mastermind but took part in “pivotal events.”

