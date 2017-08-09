501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » The Latest: Trump Jr…

The Latest: Trump Jr provides records to Senate panel

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 11:03 am 08/09/2017 11:03am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the probe into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election and the Trump campaign (all times local):

11 a.m.

Donald Trump Jr. has turned over 250 pages of records to a Senate panel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The Senate Judiciary Committee says it received the records Friday from Trump’s oldest son, and received 20,000 pages two days earlier from the Trump campaign.

The content of the documents was not immediately clear, though Trump Jr. helped arrange a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower that is of interest to investigators.

The committee is one of several congressional panels investigating potential ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Committee leaders have been in talks with Trump Jr. and committee chairman Paul Manafort about private interviews. The committee initially called for them to testify publicly, but lawmakers have since said they were negotiating the terms of their appearances.

__

10:13 a.m.

A spokesman for President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, says that FBI agents served a search warrant at one of his homes.

Spokesman Jason Maloni says that Manafort cooperated with the agents as he has “consistently” done.

Manafort has been a subject of a longstanding FBI investigation into his dealings in Ukraine and work for the country’s former president, Viktor Yanukovych. Special Counsel Robert Mueller is also investigating Manafort as part of his probe into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election and any possible collusion with Trump associates.

Manafort has denied any wrongdoing. He has also cooperated with congressional committees investigating the election interference. Manafort has turned over documents to the intelligence and judiciary committees in the Senate. Manafort led the Trump campaign for several months.

.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Congress News Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?