The Latest: Trey Hardee out of decathlon at worlds

LONDON (AP) — The Latest from the world championships (all times local):

10:55 a.m.

Allyson Felix stayed in line to become the athlete with the most medals in world championships history when she helped the American 4×100-meter relay team qualify for the final later Saturday.

Running the second leg, Felix and her teammates crossed first in a season’s leading time of 41.84 seconds, beating Britain and Switzerland. They also advanced to the final.

In the second heat, Germany beat two-time defending champion Jamaica to qualify along with Brazil.

The Netherlands, with 200-meter champion Dafne Schippers running the second leg, qualified on time.

Felix has won 14 medals at the world championships and can move up to 16 if she runs the 4×400 relay and the United States wins medals in both events.

10:35 a.m.

Trey Hardee of the United States hit the third hurdle and clattered into the next one during the 110-meter hurdles to end his medal chances in the decathlon at the world championships.

The two-time world champion was later disqualified for deliberately knocking down a hurdle.

In the first of five events on the final day of the two-day competition, Kevin Mayer of France set a third personal record to easily stay atop the standings with 5,485 points. Rico Freimuth of Germany was in second place with 5,377 points, while Damian Warner of Canada had the fastest time in the hurdles of 13.63 seconds to move into third.

10:20 a.m.

Saturday marks the end of the Usain Bolt’s career.

The Jamaican great is looking for one more gold medal in the 4×100-meter relay at the world championships.

The relay heats are set for early Saturday. If everything goes according to plan and no batons are dropped, it will also mark the final duel between Bolt and American rival Justin Gatlin, who beat the Jamaican in the 100 final last weekend.

Also, British runner Mo Farah will compete in his last race on the track at a major championship when he goes for a fourth straight world title in the 5,000. He won a third 10,000-meter gold on the first day of the championships.

