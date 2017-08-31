The Latest: Mahrez gets time out to “formalize” transfer

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on European soccer transfers (all times local):

Algeria says it has given winger Riyad Mahrez permission to leave the national squad to “formalize his transfer to his new club.”

Mahrez handed in a transfer request at Leicester days after the end of last season. Leicester rejected bids from Italian team Roma over the offseason. Mahrez, English soccer’s player of the year in the 2015-16 season, has played in Leicester’s first three games of the Premier League.

Mahrez was with Algeria ahead of games against Zambia.

It’s the final day for soccer teams in England, France, Germany and Italy to sign players this year.

After Thursday, the next chance they will have to strengthen their squads is January.

The summer transfer window closes on Thursday at 1600 GMT in Germany, and at 2200 GMT in England, France and Italy.

Spanish clubs have an extra day to complete player recruitment, with the transfer deadline not until 2200 GMT Friday.

