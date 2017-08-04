The Latest: Bolt wins heat, advances to semifinals in 100

LONDON (AP) — The Latest from the track world championships (all times local):

___

9 p.m.

Usain Bolt stuck to tradition in his farewell championships, revving up the crowd at the Olympic Stadium with his aura before he coasted to victory in his first-round heat of the 100 meters.

The Jamaican looked fully at ease as he crossed the line in a slow 10.07 seconds, making sure he finished first as he was already slowing down.

Bolt was slow out of the blocks, but his massive stride easily made up the deficit. From the 70-meter mark, he made it look easy.

Justin Gatlin, widely booed by the crowd for his past doping conviction, is the biggest threat to Bolt. He won his heat in 10.05.

Christian Coleman, the fastest man of the season so far, easily won the first heat in 10.01. In the next one, 2011 champion Yohan Blake struggled all the way and finished only in a tie for second to go through in his race.

Another Jamaican, Julian Forte, matched his lifetime best to become to first man to break the 10-second mark to win his heat in 9.99.

The semifinals and final are on Saturday.

___

8:30 p.m.

In the first major surprise of the world championships, Olympic champion Jeff Henderson failed to reach Saturday’s final in the long jump.

Following a mediocre first attempt and a foul, the American could only manage 7.84 meters, which was not enough to get him among the top dozen qualifiers. Shaking his head and applauding the fans, he is out of the competition.

The top performer of the year, Luvo Manyonga, qualified for the final on his first attempt, setting a mark of 8.12 meters, 7 centimeters beyond the automatic qualifying mark.

Mayonga, the Olympic silver medalist, injured his ankle in June and had not been jumping competitively since, so all eyes were now him to see how he had recovered.

___

7:55 p.m.

Defending champion Genzebe Dibaba won her heat in the 1,500 meters to qualify for Saturday’s semifinals at the world championships.

Behind Dibaba, Caster Semenya remained on track for her middle-distance double by coasting through in second place.

Semenya is a two-time Olympic champion in the 800 and also won the world title in 2009 and 2011.

Sifan Hassan, the world indoor champion, won a big scramble to the line to win the second heat, and Jenny Simpson of the United States was boxed in before she slowed in the final straight and veered out to dash for the line in second place.

___

6:40 p.m.

The crowds have already cheered for gold at the world championships.

In a special ceremony to upgrade athletes who initially finished behind medalists later caught for doping, the U.S. women’s 4×400-meter relay team finally got its gold from the 2013 Moscow worlds.

“It is really important that we get them into the right hands,” IAAF president Sebastian Coe said. “It is what we are celebrating tonight.”

Britain ended up getting silver in that 4×400 relay, followed by France with bronze.

American runner Francena McCorory, who was one of those to get gold, also was upgraded to bronze from the 400-meter race from the 2011 worlds in Daegu, South Korea.

Other bronze medals went to the British 4×400 relay teams from the 2009 and 2011 worlds, and to Stephanie Ann McPherson of Jamaica in the 400 from the 2013 worlds.

___

5:30 p.m.

The crowds at the world championships will be able to cheer for gold even before the first event starts.

In a special ceremony to give due credit to athletes who initially finished behind medalists later caught for doping, the U.S. women’s 4×400-meter relay team will be presented with gold for its victory at the 2013 Moscow worlds.

The Russians initially won the race but were later disqualified for doping. The U.S. team was promoted from silver to gold with Britain and France also bumped up a notch.

Similar ceremonies were also to be held for other races from the 2009, 2011 and 2013 worlds.

___

4:15 p.m.

Usain Bolt and Mo Farah are poised to grab the early attention at the world championships.

The Jamaican sprinter will compete in the opening round of the 100 meters, a race that should amount to a stroll. Gold in the 10,000 meters is at stake for Farah.

On the opening night of the 10-day championships at the sold-out Olympic Stadium, the fervor of the home crowd will be on show when Farah sets out for another long-distance double. He has done it twice at the world championships, and twice at the Olympics.

For Bolt, the 100 will be his only individual race in his farewell championships.

___

More AP track coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/London2017

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.