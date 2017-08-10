The Latest: Manafort switches lawyers in Russia probe

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible collusion with Trump associates (all times local):

7:05 p.m.

President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, has dropped the law firm that was representing him in the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Manafort spokesman Jason Maloni says in a statement that Manafort is no longer represented by Washington law firm WilmerHale. Maloni says Manafort will be represented by Miller & Chevalier. The firm has specific expertise in international tax cases.

One of Manafort’s homes was recently raided by FBI agents carrying a warrant that sought tax documents and records related to foreign bank accounts.

Manafort had been represented by Reginald Brown of WilmerHale. Brown declined to comment in a text message to The Associated Press.

___

5:35 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he was surprised by an FBI raid on his former campaign chairman’s home, calling the move “pretty tough stuff.”

FBI agents searched Paul Manafort’s Alexandria, Virginia, home on July 26. Their warrant sought information including tax documents and banking records.

Trump was asked about the search during a question-and-answer sessions with reporters at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf course. He says he “thought it was a very strong signal,” adding: “They do that very seldom. I was surprised to see it.”

Trump also tried to minimize his relationship with Manafort, saying he only ran the campaign for “a very short period of time.”

Manafort has been a subject of a longstanding FBI investigation into his foreign dealings. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.