The Latest: Maduro says probe opposition over Trump threat

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The latest on Venezuela’s political crisis (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is asking the pro-government constitutional assembly to investigate the opposition for allegedly supporting Donald Trump’s threat of a “military option” to resolve the country’s political crisis.

Addressing a pro-government rally, Maduro said Monday that Trump’s remarks were prompted by the failure of the opposition’s campaign to oust him after months of destabilizing protests that left more than 120 dead and hundreds injured.

Maduro says the truth commission created by the constitutional assembly should investigate opposition leaders as “traitors” for not speaking out clearly against the U.S. president.

The main opposition alliance rejected the use of military threats to resolve Venezuela’s crisis. But its Sunday statement didn’t mention Trump by name and instead accused Maduro of ceding Venezuelan sovereignty and oil wealth to Cuba and other powers.

___

2:45 p.m.

Germany is calling on Venezuela to release all political prisoners and end its forceful crackdown on the opposition.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert says Germany backs last week’s resolution by a dozen mostly Latin American countries and Canada condemning the breakdown of democracy under Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Seibert said Monday that Venezuela’s new constitutional assembly is “illegitimate.”

He told reporters in Berlin that Germany wants “a peaceful return to democratic order. There must be an end to indiscriminate arrests and excessive violence against the opposition.”

Seibert also called for deposed chief prosecutor Luisa Ortega Diaz to be protected and political prisoners to be released.

