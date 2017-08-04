501.5
The Latest: Hundreds line up at PSG store for Neymar jerseys

By The Associated Press August 4, 2017 5:09 am 08/04/2017 05:09am
Soccer player Neymar arrives at the Barcelona airport in Prat de Llobregat, Spain, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. The Brazil star became the most expensive player in soccer history after completing his blockbuster transfer from Barcelona for 222 million euros ($262 million) on Thursday. By paying the release clause in his contract, PSG shattered the world transfer record to sign arguably one of the top three best attacking players in the game, alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on Brazil soccer star Neymar’s move from Barcelona to PSG (all times local):

11:06 a.m.

Hundreds of fans are lining up on the Champs-Elysees to get their hands on the first Paris Saint-Germain jerseys emblazoned with Neymar’s name after his world-record transfer.

The shirts cost 155 euros ($184).

When posters of the Brazilian, accompanied by the words “Welcome to a Paris Neymar Jr 10” were unveiled on windows of the flagship PSG club store, the crowd cheered.

Michael Biancolin, who had waited more than three hours, was the first fan to leave the store parading a yellow PSG shirt.

The 25-year-old Neymar is due to be presented to the media at the PSG stadium later Friday, a day after his 222 million-euro ($262 million) buyout clause from Barcelona was activated.

