The Latest: US says NKorea missile launch of ‘great concern’

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Latest on North Korea firing a missile over Japan (all times local):

8:40 p.m.

The U.S. ambassador to the U.N.’s forum on disarmament says North Korea’s missile test over Japan is of “great concern” but fits a “pattern” by the reclusive regime.

Robert Wood urged the international community to “speak out early and often” against such saber-rattling by Pyongyang. He was speaking ahead of a plenary meeting of the Conference on Disarmament, also attended by North Korea’s ambassador.

Wood told reporters that “we still need to do further analysis” of the missile firing before commenting fully on its impact.

During Tuesday’s session, envoys from countries including Japan, South Korea and European Union member states condemned North Korea’s firing of the midrange ballistic missile, which is designed to carry a nuclear payload, over the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido and into the northern Pacific Ocean.

8:20 p.m.

The foreign ministers of Russia and the United Arab Emirates are both calling for North Korea to obey United Nations resolutions after Pyongyang launched ballistic missiles over Japan.

Sergey Lavrov and his Emirati counterpart, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, made the comments during a news conference on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, the oil-rich capital of the UAE.

Lavrov’s trip was to focus in part on the ongoing diplomatic crisis between Qatar and Arab states now boycotting it. But that never came up before the journalists.

Lavrov said that “North Korea should respect the United Nations.”

Sheikh Abdullah said that “the situation cannot continue to escalate between North Korea on one side and Japan and South Korea on the other. North Korea cannot continue to disregard the U.N. Security Council resolutions and the U.N.’s call to stop its provocations.”

7:35 p.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron is calling for a tough international stance against North Korea after its latest missile launch to push it toward negotiations.

In a diplomatic speech in Paris, Macron expressed support for Japan in its concern over the missile fired over Japanese territory Tuesday.

Macron urged “intransigent” policies toward Pyongyang to avoid further escalation, and said France is ready to do “everything possible … to bring Pyongyang to the table.” He did not elaborate.

The North Korean midrange ballistic missile fired Tuesday was designed to carry a nuclear payload and sends a clear message of defiance as Washington and Seoul conduct war games nearby.

2 p.m.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he had a 40-minute phone chat with President Donald Trump in which they analyzed North Korea’s latest missile launch and what action to take.

Abe said in a statement, “Japan’s and the U.S. positions are totally at one.”

Both nations were in “total agreement” that an emergency meeting was needed at the U.N. Security Council to step up pressures on North Korea after what he called an unprecedented threat

Abe also said “President Trump expressed his strong commitment to defending Japan, saying he was 100 percent with Japan as an ally.”

Abe reiterated he believes that stepping up pressure on North Korea is needed.

12:30 p.m.

Indonesia, one of the few nations to have decades of cordial relations with North Korea, has condemned its launch of a missile that flew over Japan. The Philippines, this year’s chairman of meetings of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, has also expressed grave concern, urging Pyongyang to halt such provocative actions.

Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the missile test is inconsistent with North Korea’s international obligations. It urged North Korea to abide by U.N. resolutions condemning its ballistic missile launches and nuclear weapons development.

“Stability on the Korean peninsula is very important,” the ministry says.

Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter S. Cayetano called on North Korea to halt provocative actions.

Cayetano said ASEAN and the Philippines as its chair this year remain committed to peaceful resolution of conflict but that “provocations such as this latest missile launch should stop to help us put in place an environment that would be conducive to dialogue.”

11:45 a.m.

South Korea has released footage of its own missile tests it says were conducted last week in a response to the latest North Korean missile launch.

The South Korean military said Tuesday it conducted three flight tests of two types of new missiles with ranges of 800 kilometers (497 miles) and 500 kilometers (310 miles) on Aug. 24 and that the missiles were close to being operationally deployed.

The military released footage of the tests of the longer-range missile that showed the missile being fired from a truck-mounted launcher and hitting a land-based target.

South Korea hasn’t officially named the missile yet, but it is tentatively called the Hyunmoo-2C.

The missile is considered a key component to the so-called “kill chain” pre-emptive strike capability the South is pursuing to cope with the North’s growing nuclear and missile threat.

10:50 a.m.

Residents on the northernmost Japanese island of Hokkaido were warned of a North Korean missile launch by a “J-Alert” on their cellphones, with loud alarms and an email that told people to stay indoors.

The system also is designed to kick in an automated voice repeating the warnings on area loudspeakers.

Hironori Matsuura, an official in the coastal town of Erimo, said the phone alarm worked but not the 50 speakers in the town.

Matsuura said people were stunned as this is the first time a North Korea missile is believed to have flown over Hokkaido. The town, which has about 4,800 residents, is checking on what went wrong with the speaker system.

“We all woke up,” he said. “But there are no reports of any damage, and no one had to evacuate.”

Hokkaido prefectural official Hirofumi Tsujii said J-Alert was set off throughout the prefecture, and officials were checking on malfunction reports.

10:30 a.m.

South Korea says its air force conducted a live-fire drill in response to the latest North Korean missile launch.

Seoul’s presidential spokesman Park Su-hyun said Tuesday that four F-15 fighters dropped eight MK-84 bombs that accurately hit targets at a military field near South Korea’s eastern coast.

The country’s air force says a MK-84 bomb has an explosive yield of a ton.

Park says national security director Chung Eui-yong called President Donald Trump’s national security adviser H.R. McMaster to discuss the North’s launch early Tuesday morning.

